World Team Cup: GB men bid for gold as women win bronze

The GB women's team were fourth seeds coming into the competition

Great Britain's men will play for gold at the wheelchair tennis World Team Cup on Saturday while the women finished with bronze.

Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett led the men to a 2-0 win over Japan and a final meeting with 2014 champions France.

World number three Reid defeated world number seven Takashi Sanada 7-5 6-2 after senior debutant Hewett beat Satoshi Saida 7-5 6-1.

The GB women's team overcame Germany 2-0 for a third bronze since 2011.

The victory for the men's team of Reid, Hewett, David Phillipson and Marc McCarroll means GB have reached the final of the World Group for the first time in the 31 years of the sport's main team event, which is being held this year in Turkey.

In the women's event, world number nine Lucy Shuker led Bianca Osterer 6-0 2-0 when the German was forced to retire and world number five Jordanne Whiley secured their medal by beating world number eight Katharina Kruger 7-5 7-5 while Louise Hunt completed the GB team

"I'm very proud of the team for pulling it out of the bag after what's been a tough week," said Whiley, who will now head to Roland Garros, where she will attempt to win her sixth successive Grand Slam women's doubles title partnering Japan's Yui Kamiji.