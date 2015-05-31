Hannah Cockroft wins at IPC Grand Prix, David Weir frustrated

Hannah Cockroft (right) twice saw off the challenge of Australia's Rosemary Little

Paralympic and world champion Hannah Cockroft completed a winning treble at the IPC Grand Prix in Switzerland.

Cockroft, 22, won the T34 800m before maintaining her seven-year unbeaten run in the 100m on Saturday and then won the 200m on Sunday.

There was frustration for fellow Briton David Weir as the six-time Paralympic champion was forced to settle for a second and third place in Nottwil.

The 35-year-old trailed Swiss Marcel Hug in both the T54 800m and 1500m.

Home favourite Hug, 29, a five-time world champion and 800m world record holder, proved too strong for Weir.

Cockcroft, also a reigning European champion, withstood the challenge of Australia's Rosemary Little in both the 800m and 100m.