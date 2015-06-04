French Open: Jordanne Whiley reaches wheelchair doubles final

Jordanne Whiley and Yui Kamiji also won the Australian Open title in January

Britain's Jordanne Whiley and her Japanese partner Yui Kamiji are one victory away from winning their sixth consecutive Grand Slam wheelchair doubles title.

They beat home favourite Charlotte Famin and Sharon Walraven of the Netherlands 6-3 6-1 in the French Open.

The top seeds now face Dutch pair Jiske Griffioen and Aniek van Koot in Friday's final at Roland Garros.

Whiley lost her singles quarter-final 6-4 7-5 to Griffioen on Wednesday.

Another Briton, Gordon Reid, also went out in the last eight of the men's wheelchair singles, beaten 6-2 6-3 by Dutchman Maikel Scheffers.

But Reid teamed up with Japanese player Shingo Kunieda to beat Scheffers and Frenchman Michael Jeremiasz 6-3 6-3 in the first round of the men's doubles.