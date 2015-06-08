Steve Bate & Adam Duggleby win tandem World Cup road race silver

Bate and Duggleby are targeting a place at the Rio Paralympics

British tandem pair Steve Bate and pilot Adam Duggleby staged a superb comeback to win a second medal at the Para-Cycling Road World Cup in Italy.

They came from 11th place with just under three laps to go in the road race to win silver to add to their time trial bronze.

There was silver and bronze for trike rider Hannah Dines in the T2 category.

Megan Giglia won two bronzes in the WC3 category while Paralympian Karen Darke took road race bronze.

The event and next weekend's World Cup in Switzerland provide key qualification points for the Rio Paralympics.

In June 2013, Bate became the first registered blind person to solo-ride El Capitan, a vertical rock formation in Yosemite National Park, California.

The 37-year-old paid tribute to Duggleby, 30.

"That was really, really hard. It's the hardest race I've ever done, I think. The group split quite early on and four of us worked together to get it back," he said.

"We got it back and then it went away again, but then we worked really hard when another break went and we managed to get with them.

"Adam hit the gas at the right time and we still had enough left in the legs. It was really good to back up that time-trial effort. I'm going to enjoy this one now, rest up well tonight and then start focusing on Switzerland."