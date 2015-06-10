Hannah Cockroft aims to break her 100m world record

Cockroft holds European, World and Paralympic titles in her T34 category

Paralympic and world champion Hannah Cockroft is "confident" she can break her third world record as she prepares for October's IPC Athletics World Championships.

The 22-year-old wheelchair racer broke her own T34 200m and 400m world records in Arbon, Switzerland last weekend.

But her 100m world best, set last year, is next on the Briton's list.

"The 100m mark is my next target and I will get it soon. I only missed out by 0.05 seconds in Arbon," Cockroft said.

"I was surprised to break my world records in the two events I haven't trained specifically for," she also told BBC Sport.

"I knew Switzerland was the place where world records would happen as Arbon is a very fast track.

"I've been working a lot on my speed for the 100m and on my race tactics for the 800m so I can win in the cleverest way I can, but it shows that it is all working well which gives me a lot of confidence ahead of the Worlds in Doha."

Cockroft's world records 100m - 17.31 (set May 2014 in Nottwil, Switzerland) 200m - 30.51 (set June 2015 in Arbon, Switzerland) 400m - 59.42 (set June 2015 in Arbon, Switzerland) 800m - 2:04.49 (set May 2013 in Grosseto, Italy)

Cockroft registered a new time of 30.51 seconds in the 200m in Arbon, knocking 0.13 seconds off the mark she set in Bedford two years ago, before following it up with 59.42 in the 400m, beating her 59.99 set in 2012.

In Doha she will race in the 100, 200 and 800m but at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, the T34 class will have races over 100, 400 and 800m.

Next up for the Yorkshire athlete is the US Nationals in Minneapolis from 19-21 June and the Fast Cow meet in Indianapolis on 27 and 28 June, but she is not yet certain to compete in the 800m in the IPC Grand Prix Finals at the Olympic Stadium in London on Sunday 26 July.

"I would love to go back and race in the Olympic Stadium and to do the 800m would be a new experience for me, but I'm going to be back in heavy training before that as I prepare for Doha so it doesn't fit brilliantly into my plans," she said.

"If it was a 100m race in London I would be more confident of my speed but in the 800m there is more for me to give away to my rivals.

"It will be something to discuss with my coach Jenni Banks after America as the World Championships are my priority this year."