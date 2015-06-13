Sophie Hahn among five British winners at IPC Athletics Grand Prix

Sophie Hahn won the IPC World Championship T38 100m in 2013

Sophie Hahn was one of five British winners at the IPC Athletics Grand Prix in Grosseto, Italy.

The 18-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, ran 13.40 seconds as she triumphed in the women's T37-38 100m.

Sophie Kamlish (14.27) and Ben Rowlings (18.02) won over 100m in the women's T43-44 and men's T33-34 respectively.

Samantha Kinghorn (57.24 and 1:58.50) did the double in the women's 400m and 800m T34/53 events, while Paul Blake (55.41) won the men's T36 400m.

Blake's time was the fastest in the world this year.

Denmark's Daniel Jorgensen broke the long jump F42 world record for the second time in eight days with a leap of 6.53m, bettering his previous mark, set in Leverkusen, Germany, by 3cm.