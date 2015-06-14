Para-cycling World Cup: Turnham & Hall win in Switzerland
Lora Turnham and Corrine Hall warmed up for next month's World Championships with victory in the tandem time-trial in round two of the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup.
The pair - world champions in 2013 - finished nearly two seconds clear of Poland's Iwona Podkoscielna and Aleksandra Wnuczek in Switzerland.
Fellow Brit Karen Darke took silver in the H3 time-trial in Yverdon-les-Bains.
Stephen Bate and Adam Duggleby finished fifth in the men's tandem time-trial.