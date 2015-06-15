Libby Clegg & Martina Caironi claim Grosseto Grand Prix wins

Clegg won the Commonwealth title with a leading 2015 time of 12.20 seconds

Great Britain's Libby Clegg stormed clear of the field to win the 200m T12 at the IPC Grand Prix in Grosseto.

The Commonwealth 100m champion, 25, who is visually impaired and runs with a guide, won in 26.58 seconds.

In the 200m T35/37/38/46 race, world 100m T38 world champion Sophie Hahn was second as triple world and Paralympic champion Yunidis Castillo won in 27.40.

Italy's Martina Caironi beat her own 200m T42 world record for the second time in two weeks, running 32.29.

Competing against T43 and T44 athletes, Caironi finished third in the race behind compatriot Giuseppina Versace who won in 30.14, and Britain's world bronze medallist Sophie Kamlish (31.04).

Ben Rowlings added to his earlier success in Grosseto with victory in the 200m T34/51/52, clocking 30.64.

The club throw F31/32/51 was won by Great Britain's Thomas Green, who managed 25.86m in his sixth and final attempt.

In the women's discus F40-46 Britain's Samantha Bowen clinched top spot with 27.05m - nearly 10 metres clear of the field.