England loss sets up Russia test in CP World Championships

England's Emyle Rudder (l) was booked for diving

England will face Russia in the quarter-finals of the Cerebral Palsy World Championships despite losing 1-0 to Ukraine.

The hosts had already reached the last eight by beating Japan in their first game after Iran were denied visas.

They need a top-seven finish to qualify for Rio 2016 and will play the world champions on 24 June.

"I think we'll do it," said captain Jack Rutter.

Ukraine dominated possession and broke the deadlock on 16 minutes when Volodymyr Antoniuk tapped in at the far post.

England had claims for a penalty late in the first half when Emyle Rudder was tripped in the area, but he was booked for diving.

Keith Webb's side pressed for an equaliser and came closest when Matt Crossen angled a shot wide in the closing stages.

CP World Championships Quarter-Finals 10:30 BST: Netherlands v USA 16:30 BST: England v Russia 13:00 BST: Brazil v Argentina 19:00 BST: Ukraine v Republic of Ireland

Scotland recorded their first win in the tournament with a 5-0 victory over Venezuela in Group C.

Martin Hickman scored a hat-trick, while Jamie Mitchell and Darren Aitken were also on target.

Northern Ireland surrendered a 3-1 advantage with four minutes left to draw 3-3 with Argentina in Group D.

David Leavy, Ryan Walker and Jordan Walker put Northern Ireland 3-1 up before Rodrigo Lugrin and Mariano Morana scored in the closing stages to earn a point for the South Americans, who had earlier equalised through an own goal.

Scotland face Northern Ireland in the second round on Tuesday.