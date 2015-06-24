England lose to Russia at Cerebral Palsy World Championships

England are aiming to qualify for the 2016 Paralympic Games

England suffered a 5-0 thrashing by Paralympic champions Russia in the Cerebral Palsy World Championships quarter-finals at St George's Park.

Russia led 3-0 at half-time through Dmitrii Pestretsov, Georgiy Albegov and Eduard Ramonov.

England goalkeeper Giles Moore produced a string of saves but he was unable to prevent Ivan Potekhin and Alexander Kuligin from completing the rout.

England meet the USA in the next round, with a Rio 2016 place to play for.

A win against the USA on Friday would give the host nation a top-seven place at the tournament, which is the qualifying standard for the Paralympic Games.

Russia opened the scoring after just five minutes when Pestretsov steered home a right-wing cross from Viacheslav Larionov before Russia all but cemented victory with two late first-half goals.

Albegov both won and converted a penalty five minutes before half-time, picking himself up after being tripped by Michael Barker in the area to fire the ball into the top right-hand corner.

Poor England defending then gifted Ramonov a goal, leaving the hosts with an impossible task against the world champions.

Moore produced a number of saves to keep the Russians at bay in the second half but he was powerless to prevent Potekhin from scoring at the far post before Kuligin converted after a one-two with Ramonov.

Prior to Wednesday's game, England were beaten 1-0 by Ukraine.

"Russia are the best in the world for a reason," said Moore.

"Ukraine are second best and we did well against them so at least we're making ground on the top teams. Finishing fifth is our goal now and there's no reason why we can't do that."