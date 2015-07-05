Dame Sarah Storey in GB Para-cycling team for Worlds

Storey's team have obtained some good results on the roads this summer

Dame Sarah Storey will return to the Great Britain Para-cycling team for this month's Road World Championships in Switzerland.

Storey has been included in an 11-strong team for the event which runs from 29 July to 2 August

The 37-year-old missed World Cup events in Italy and Switzerland to focus on her commitments with her trade team Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International.

She will be defending her time trial and road race titles at the Worlds.

Tandem pair Lora Turnham and Corrine Hall, who won world road race gold last year in the United States, will be aiming to retain their title and they are joined by Paralympic silver medallist Karen Darke, who took time-trial silver and road race bronze last year.

Men's tandem pair Stephen Bate and Adam Duggleby are also chosen along with Hannah Dines, Megan Giglia, Hannah Hunt, Simon Price and Liz Saul.