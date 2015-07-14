IPC Swimming Worlds: Henshaw and Cashmore earn silver

Thomas-Kane also competes in butterfly, backstroke and freestyle

IPC Swimming World Championships Venue: Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow Dates: 13-19 July Coverage: Daily reports and interviews on the BBC Sport website

Britain's Charlotte Henshaw twice improved her 100m breaststroke European record but was beaten to gold at the IPC Swimming World Championships by teenager Tiffany Thomas-Kane.

Henshaw, 28, finished second in a time of one minute, 36.94 seconds, having clocked 1:37.45 in the morning heats.

Thomas-Kane, 13, the youngest member of the Australian team in Glasgow, set a new SB6 world record of 1:34.95.

GB's Ellie Simmonds took bronze.

Mansfield's Henshaw told BBC Sport: "My aim was to focus on my own performance and I'm delighted to have come away with two best times.

Claire Cashmore won two silver medals and a bronze at the 2012 London Paralympics

"I knew I would have a tough race after this morning and it is nice having a goal to reach. Now I want to make the move to the top of the podium.

"This year has been a massive learning curve for me and I am really excited to put those changes into a full-year programme ahead of Rio [the 2016 Paralympics]."

Worcestershire's Claire Cashmore, 27, also won silver in the SB8 100m breaststroke event, finishing over three seconds behind Russian rival Olesya Vladykina.

"I'm happy to win silver but I was nowhere near the time I was expecting to go," said Cashmore.

"The main aim was to set a new personal best and I didn't do that so I'm really disappointed.

"I've had the best season I've ever had and I was expecting for it to be there. I know it is, but unfortunately it didn't come out tonight."