Jessica-Jane Applegate to train '10 times harder' after Worlds silver

Applegate won gold in the S14 200m individual medley at the London 2012 Olympics

Paralympic swimming champion Jessica-Jane Applegate says she will train "10 times harder" after winning silver at the IPC World Championships.

The 18-year-old came second in the S14 200m individual medley to a world-record time from Valeriia Shabalina.

"I'm going to be training 10 times harder than I was, I want it more than ever now," said Applegate.

"After London, my coach and I put in a four-year plan. I want to be training with the boys, they're a bit faster".

What is the S14 classification? "Swimmers with intellectual impairment who also meet the sport-specific criteria compete in sport class 14."IPC Classification

Great Yarmouth's Applegate, who will compete in her first able-bodied event this August at the British Summer Championships, finished in a time of 2:07.10, over a second behind Russian Shabilina.

The London 2012 gold medal winner said she is impressed by her rival's current form.

"I could tell that after 100m she was going for the world record again," said Applegate.

"She must be training ridiculously hard, so good for her, she's on fire at the minute."