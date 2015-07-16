IPC World Championships: Andrew Mullen eyes riva Daniel Dias

Andrew Mullen finished second again to Dias

Andrew Mullen is aiming to narrow the gap on Brazil's Daniel Dias after taking his second silver at the IPC Swimming World Championships.

The Scot had already finished behind Dias in the 50m backstroke S5 and the result was the same in the S5 200m freestyle at Tollcross, Glasgow.

"It is a reasonably new event for me," Mullen told BBC Scotland.

"I only started swimming it last year, so I'm pleased my times are coming down and I'm pretty competitive."

Mullen produced a new personal best as he secured his silver medal.

"I can't really complain," he said. "I'm really pleased with that.

"I've done a lot of freestyle work this season so to see it pay off is nice. I hope at some point in my career I'll be a threat to Daniel.

"I'm not sure when it will be, but I'm just striving to get my times faster and more competitive, so we'll see what happens."