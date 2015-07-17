Alice Tai wins two bronze medals at IPC World Championships

Tai anchored the women's freestyle relay squad to gold at the IPC European Championships in Eindhoven last August

IPC Swimming World Championships Venue: Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow Dates: 13-19 July Coverage: Daily reports and interviews on the BBC Sport website

Teenager Alice Tai landed two bronze medals for Great Britain on the fourth day of the IPC Swimming World Championships in Glasgow.

Tai, 16, claimed her first in the S10 100m backstroke then joined Claire Cashmore, Tully Kearney and Ellie Simmonds in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

She said: "Being part of a team you feel the responsibility to perform well. I just dived in and went for it."

Glasgow's Andrew Mullen won bronze in the S5 50m butterfly.

Tai, who has just finished her GCSEs at Bournemouth Collegiate School, was thrilled with her performance in a time of one minute 8.46 seconds in her first World Championship final.

The gold medal went to London 2012 Paralympic champion Summer Mortimer of the Netherlands (1:06.05) with six-time Paralympic gold medallist Sophie Pascoe of New Zealand second (1:07.51).

Tai added: "It was an amazing experience to be on the podium with Summer and Sophie.

"I didn't know how I was doing during the race and I messed up my turn a bit so off the wall I gave it my all to see what I could achieve.

"I was in London when Summer won her Paralympic gold and afterwards she walked along poolside with her medal and my friend and I tried to catch her attention and get a photo.

"It's amazing that three years later I am on the podium with her."

Brazil's Daniel Dias claimed S5 50m butterfly gold in 35.51 seconds - 0.16 seconds ahead of American Roy Perkins with Mullen finishing in 37.14 seconds.

"It was a great race. I haven't done much fly this year so hopefully I can use that speed in the 50 and 100m freestyle events." said the Scot.

It was the 18-year-old's third medal of the week after he claimed silver in the S5 200m freestyle and the S5 50m backstroke.