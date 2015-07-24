Sophie Hahn: Para-athlete set for poignant Olympic Park race

Sophie Hahn has won IPC Grand Prix events in Italy and Dubai in 2015

Para-athlete Sophie Hahn is braced for her Olympic Park debut on Sunday, at the stadium which inspired her stunning rise to a world title.

Hahn took up running after watching the 2012 London Olympics and Paralympics on television, and within a year had sprinted to the T38 world 100m title.

The 18-year-old will compete in the 100m at the Anniversary Games.

"It's amazing. I never expected to be competing in the Olympic Park," Hahn told BBC Radio Leicester.

"It has so many memories from 2012. The atmosphere was great and I'm looking forward to it."

Hahn, who has cerebral palsy, won silver in the 200m at the 2013 IPC World Athletics Championships before winning the 100m gold in a world-record time of 13.10 seconds.

The Loughborough-based sprinter is in excellent form as she builds to October's World Championships in Doha.

She has dipped under 13 seconds twice already this season, lowering her personal best to 12.83.

"I just want to do my best," Hahn continued. "My class has got very competitive this year and it's going to be a hard race, but I'm looking forward to it."