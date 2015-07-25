IPC Grand Prix: Paralympians aim to shine in London

The rivalry between Richard Browne and Jonnie Peacock is one of the most intense in Paralympic sport

IPC Grand Prix/Anniversary Games Venue: Olympic Stadium, London Date: 26 July Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live.

British Paralympic champions Hannah Cockroft, Jonnie Peacock, David Weir and Richard Whitehead return to the Olympic Stadium for Sunday's IPC Grand Prix Final.

The event in London forms part of National Paralympic Day and brings the 2015 Anniversary Games to a close.

The day, which also includes swimming at the Aquatics Centre, celebrates the best of Paralympic sport.

"London 2012 changed the world for Paralympic sport," said Cockroft.

One of the races of the day will be the season's first meeting between Peacock, the European, world and Paralympic champion, and American Richard Browne, the world record holder, in the T44 100m for single amputee sprinters.

Browne warmed up for the race with an unofficial world record of 10.72 seconds and a wind assisted 10.60 in Finland on Thursday - and both he and Peacock think the American's official time of 10.75, set at the 2013 Anniversary Games, will be under threat before October's IPC Athletics World Championships in Doha.

IPC Grand Prix Final highlights 15:22 BST: Men's T42 200m (Richard Whitehead) 15:57: Women's T34 400m (Hannah Cockroft) 16:10: Men's T44 100m (Jonnie Peacock, Richard Browne) 16:22: Men's T54 1500m (David Weir, Marcel Hug)

"This is going to be a great preview to the World Championships," said Browne. "10.69 - that's what I'm aiming for.

"I really like that track - pretty much every time I run there I get a personal best. I got my 2012 silver medal there, then I broke the world record there."

Peacock added: "It's one of the fastest tracks in the country, probably in the world, so it's a great opportunity.

"It's going to be a really special moment just to get there. The reception is always amazing."

Cockroft, who goes in the 400m at the venue where she won double Paralympic gold three years ago, said: "Winning in London was the best moment of my life.

"Returning to the stadium now it's new emotions and everything comes rushing back."

Weir, who won four gold medals at London 2012, will take on Swiss rival Marcel Hug in the T54 1500m.

Injury ruled the Briton out of last year's IPC European Championships in Swansea where Hug came away with three golds.