Dame Sarah Storey wins Para-cycling world time trial gold

Dame Sarah Storey on her way to gold

Dame Sarah Storey claimed the 16th world title of her cycling career with gold in the time trial at the Para-cycling Road World Championships.

The Briton finished more than two minutes ahead of Poland's Anna Harkowska in Nottwil, Switzerland.

Storey can win a 17th title when she rides in Saturday's road race.

"It's a massive relief to win," said the 37-year-old, who is targeting further Paralympic success at next year's Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Storey celebrates with her gold medal

Storey is Britain's most decorated female Paralympian with 22 medals.

She has won 11 gold, eight silver and three bronze medals in both cycling and swimming across six Paralympics.

She won four golds at the 2012 Games in London and has now won 21 world titles across both sports.

Storey began her sporting career in the pool, winning six medals at the 1992 Paralympics before switching to cycling in 2005.