BBC Sport - Emma Wiggs wins Para-canoeing world gold as GB secure Rio place

Wiggs' delight at worlds win

Great Britain's Emma Wiggs says she is "blown away" by her gold medal at the Sprint World Championships in Milan as Britain became the first nation to have a Para-canoeist qualify for a Paralympic Games.

Wiggs finished ahead of team-mate Nikki Paterson in the KL2 200m final - and both will now vie for one place at next year's Rio Games, at which canoeing will make its Paralympic debut.

Wiggs thanks the support she receives from UK Sport and describes the sport's inclusion in the Paralympics as "absolutely brilliant".

