England blind footballers reach Euro semi-finals

The game is five-a-side with a sighted goalkeeper

England's blind footballers have kept their hopes of qualifying a place for Great Britain at the Rio Paralympics alive after reaching the European Championship semi-finals in Worcester.

A top two finish at the tournament will clinch a slot for GB.

England made it four wins out of four in their qualifying pool by beating Turkey 2-1 with goals from Roy Turnham and Dan English.

They will face Russia in Friday's semi-finals while Spain take on Turkey.