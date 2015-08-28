GB wheelchair basketball teams start Euros with victories

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device BBC meets GB captain Carrigill

Great Britain's women and men both recorded convincing wins on day one of the European Wheelchair Basketball Championships in Worcester.

The women, who were third at the last championships in 2013, began with a 76-23 victory over Turkey.

The men, chasing a third straight title, beat the Czech Republic 92-42.

The men's event features two groups, each made up of six teams, while the seven-team women's competition starts life with a round-robin format.