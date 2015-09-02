GB women's wheelchair basketball team reach Rio 2016 Paralympics

GB's women were third at the 2013 European Championships

Great Britain's women sealed qualification for the 2016 Paralympics in Rio by beating Spain at the European Wheelchair Basketball Championships.

GB won 54-40 to guarantee a top-four spot - with one more pool match still to go - at the tournament in Worcester.

The men's side will play Italy in Thursday's quarter-final, where victory will guarantee a place in Rio.

The top four women's and top five men's teams at the European championships qualify for the Paralympics.

With one pool game to go, against the Netherlands on Thursday, GB's women are into the semi-finals after wins against Turkey (76-23), France (79-37) and Italy (69-10), and defeat by Germany (53-39) who they will face again in the last four.

The GB side has a 20-year age gap between its youngest and oldest players - with Katie Morrow, 15, hoping to make it to her first Paralympics while 35-year-old Clare Griffiths (nee Strange) has been at four previous Games.

Jude Hamer top scored with 18 points in the victory over Spain.