Wheelchair basketball: Great Britain women win Euro bronze

Helen Freeman was Great Britain's leading points scorer at London 2012

Great Britain women's wheelchair basketball team have won their fourth straight European Championship bronze medal after a comprehensive 69-39 victory over France.

After losing 56-55 to Paralympic champions Germany in the semis, Britain were dominant throughout on Sunday.

Helen Freeman and Jordanna Bartlett led the scoring with 10 points apiece.

The British men face Turkey in their final at 17:15 BST as they chase a third consecutive European title.

A win over Spain on Thursday had already guaranteed the women's team a top-four finish and a place at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.

"Friday's defeat was hard for us to take but I'm very proud of the way we have come out to win bronze," captain Sophie Carrigill told BBC Sport.

"This tournament has been a massive motivator for all of us. We have developed so much as a team and that is a real benefit for us ahead of Rio."