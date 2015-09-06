Wheelchair basketball: Great Britain men win European title

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Best shots as GB win Euro gold

Great Britain men's wheelchair basketball team clinched a third consecutive European title after beating Turkey 87-66 in the final.

Thanks to a superb defensive display, Britain led 34-25 at half-time and were then always in control in Worcester, stretching their lead after the break.

Terry Bywater top-scored with 29 points and was named Most Valuable Player, while Ian Sagar added 17.

"These are exciting times for this team," Bywater told BBC Sport.

"We have some new talented players coming through combined with veterans like myself and Simon Munn and we play with pride and passion.

"I think our start surprised Turkey. They beat us in last year's World Championship quarter-finals in Korea so revenge is sweet."

Earlier, the GB women secured their fifth European bronze medal in a row after an easy 69-39 win over France.

The home side, who had lost 56-55 to Paralympic champions Germany in Friday's semi-finals, were dominant throughout with Helen Freeman and Jordanna Bartlett leading the scoring on 10 points apiece.

Both GB teams had already secured their places at next year's Rio Paralympics thanks to their performances at the tournament.