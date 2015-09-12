Para-Badminton: Rachel Choong & Rebecca Bedford win doubles

Rachel Choong has won her third world para-badminton title

England's Rachel Choong and Rebecca Bedford have won the SS6 women's doubles at the Para-Badminton World Championships at Stoke Mandeville.

The top seeds in the short stature category beat Maria Bartusz of Poland and Ireland's Emma Farnham 21-7 21-9.

The pair will face each other on Sunday for the women's SS6 singles title.

They will also contest the SS6 mixed doubles final, Choong playing with Andrew Martin while Bedford will be partnered by Jack Shepherd.