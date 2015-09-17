Jonnie Peacock to miss IPC Worlds due to leg injury

Jonnie Peacock won gold at the 2012 Paralympics in London

Britain's Jonnie Peacock, the T44 100m world champion, has been ruled out of the IPC Athletics World Championships in Qatar.

Peacock, 22, will miss the rest of the season with a sore on his leg.

Six of the 48-strong British team will defend titles, including Hannah Cockroft in the T34 100m and 200m, and Richard Whitehead in the T42 200m.

Wheelchair racer Kare Adenegan, 14, will be the youngest member of the squad in Doha between October 22-31.

Paralympic champion Peacock said: "These decisions are never easy but I have to think of the long term effects and give it the rest it needs.

"It will be tough being on the sidelines but I'm sure it will be a great event and I'll be cheering on the team from the UK."

Sophie Hahn (T38 100m and 200m), Hollie Arnold (F46 javelin) and Paul Blake (T36 800M) will also defend their titles won in Lyon, France two years ago.

Six-time Paralympic, world and London Marathon winner David Weir will compete for the first time since winning four gold medals at London 2012.

However, 800m T54 European silver medallist Jade Jones misses out with a wrist injury.