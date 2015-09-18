Great Britain secure wheelchair rugby Paralympic berth

Great Britain have qualified for the Paralympics

Great Britain's wheelchair rugby players have secured a place at next year's Paralympics.

A 53-40 victory over Germany in the semi-final of the European Championships in Finland was enough to qualify the British team for Rio.

They will play either Denmark or Sweden in Saturday's final.

"Securing a ticket to Rio was our number one goal in the tournament, but we want to win gold as well," said Britain's Jim Roberts.