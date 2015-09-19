Wheelchair rugby: Great Britain win European Championships

Great Britain celebrate their victory over Sweden

Great Britain scored in the final two seconds to beat Sweden 49-48 and become European wheelchair rugby champions.

Reigning title holders Sweden had led by a point at the end of the first two quarters with the scores level at 35-35 going into the final period in Finland.

And it remained tied until the dying moments when Britain crossed the goal line with less than two seconds left.

The victory means Britain have equalled Sweden's record of four victories in the competition.

GB had already secured a spot at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio by reaching the final.