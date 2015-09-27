David Weir wins Berlin Marathon title with personal best

David Weir set a new personal best of one hour 27 minutes and 36 seconds

Six-time Paralympic gold medallist David Weir has won the Berlin Marathon at his second attempt.

Weir set a new personal best and British record of one hour 27 minutes and 36 seconds in winning the race.

The 36-year-old, who won the Great North men's wheelchair event in September, finished more than three minutes clear of the field.

Weir will next compete in the 1,500m and 5,000m at the World Championships in Doha in October.

"I didn't just want to be tactical. I wanted to prove a point that I can still race and do a marathon on my own," said Weir.

"I'm looking forward to next month and New York [marathon]. I've concentrated on the marathons and once I do that I seem to do well on the track as well."