England win Wheelchair Rugby League European Championship

France beat England in the World Championship in 2013

England have won the Wheelchair Rugby League European Championship after beating world champions France 28-24.

Captain Jack Brown scored the golden points with his hat-trick try after Joe Coyd's try had taken the match into extra time.

Martin Coyd, chairman of Wheelchair RL, said: "England and France are the best two teams in the world.

"We haven't been near them since 2011. The calmness of the players was fantastic."

It was a five-team tournament held at Medway Park, Kent, with Scotland, Wales and Ireland also competing.

