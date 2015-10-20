IPC World Athletics: What are the major rivalries in Doha?

Media playback is not supported on this device Schoolgirl chasing Paralympic dream

IPC Athletics World Championships Venue: Qatar Sports Club, Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha Dates: 22-31 October Coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website, plus coverage of key races on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC World Service

The IPC Athletics World Championships in Doha will be the biggest event for disability athletes before next year's Rio Paralympics.

The competition, which runs from 22-31 October, will feature about 1,300 athletes from more than 90 countries, with Great Britain sending a 48-strong squad containing a mix of experienced campaigners and talented newcomers.

With 214 gold medals up for grabs, it promises to be a key marker for teams in the build-up to Rio 2016.

BBC Sport looks at some of the biggest rivalries in Doha.

The wheelchair racing stars

A meeting between Britain's David Weir and Swiss Marcel Hug at a major international track championship has been much anticipated.

The pair will face each other in the T54 1500m and 5,000m, with the finals to be held on 24 and 26 October respectively.

At London 2012, Weir won four gold medals while Hug came away with two silvers.

But the 'Weirwolf' took a break in 2013 and missed the World Championships in Lyon, leaving the 'Silver Bullet' - a nickname earned courtesy of his racing helmet - to dominate with five gold medals.

David Weir (right) is the reigning Olympic 5,000m, 1500m, 800m and marathon champion

Weir was also a late withdrawal from last year's Europeans Championships, where Hug took advantage to win three golds.

The pair have raced each other already this season. Hug was twice victorious at the Swiss Nationals in May, while Weir finished ahead of Hug in the London Marathon, when the Swiss suffered a puncture.

However, Weir put a disappointing performance at July's Anniversary Games behind him to win the Berlin Marathon in September.

After the World Championships, Weir and Hug will renew rivalries in November's New York Marathon.

The big throwers

Britain's Dan Greaves and American Jeremy Campbell have been battling it out for the medals in their F44 discus category since the 2008 Beijing Paralympics, and will square up against each other on the first day of competition in Doha.

Campbell took gold ahead of Greaves in Beijing and at London 2012 and also triumphed at the 2013 World Championships in Lyon.

Dan Greaves and Jeremy Campbell have been regulars on the medal podium

Greaves enjoyed a successful 2014 with Commonwealth Games gold and victory in the IPC European Championships in a new European record, when he threw over 60m for the first time.

Campbell currently tops the world rankings, with Greaves in third. The Briton, who is now working with American coach John Godina, has struggled with a pectoral problem during a mixed season, but he relishes the big stage.

However, the pair's battle for gold could be upstaged by Trinidad and Tobago athlete Akeem Stewart, who threw 63.03m to win Parapan Am gold in Toronto in August and is aiming for his first global title.

The British battle

Hannah Cockroft has looked peerless since she won her first major championship medals at the 2011 World Championships in New Zealand.

The Briton has dominated her T34 wheelchair racing class, winning double gold at London 2012 and defending her two world titles in Lyon before winning two golds at last year's European Championships to compete the set.

But the 23-year-old world number one was rocked last month when she was beaten in her category for the first time in seven years, by 14-year-old Kare Adenagen.

Cockroft will be bidding for three gold medals at the championship

Adenagen, from Coventry, took up wheelchair racing after watching Cockroft at London 2012 and is now ranked second in the world in two of the three events in which they will compete against each other in Doha.

Their programme starts with the 100m on the opening day of competition, with the 800m on 28 October and the 400m on 31 October.

Cockroft is not accustomed to losing but, while she will be aiming to put it right on the track, she knows she has a British rival snapping at her heels.

The teenage talents

Maria Lyle shot to fame at last year's European Championships when, aged only 14, she won gold and set world records in the T35 100m and 200m.

Now 15, the Scottish sprinter, who has cerebral palsy, has a younger rival to contend with in Doha when she comes up against 14-year-old Isis Holt from Australia.

Maria Lyle has had to take time out from her schoolwork to compete in Doha

Holt, from Victoria, burst on to the scene with world record times in both sprints on consecutive days in Brisbane in March, less than a year after taking up athletics.

Lyle is finding form at the right time, beating both of Holt's times with unofficial world records in her last competition in Newham in late September.

It promises to be thrilling racing between the teenagers with less than a year to go until the Rio Paralympics.

The blade runners

The absence of two of the sport's stars means that the final of the T44 100m for leg amputees on 29 October, which had been among the most keenly anticipated races of the week, has lost some of its shine.

Britain's Paralympic, world and European champion Jonnie Peacock misses out because of a sore on his leg while new world record holder Jarryd Wallace from the United States was a late withdrawal on the eve of the competition.

Richard Browne is one of the favourites at the IPC Athletics World Championships

It means Wallace's compatriot Richard Browne, Brazilian double amputee Alan Oliveira and German rising star Felix Streng will take centre stage.

Wallace, the 200m world champion in 2013, ran a world best of 10.71 seconds at the Para Pan Am Games, beating Browne's previous world record of 10.75 set at London two years ago.

Browne has recently relocated his training base from America to Cambridge and is hoping to grab back the world record as well as getting a first major international title in what could be the fastest leg amputee race in history.