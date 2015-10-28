IPC World Athletics: Hannah Cockroft wins second gold in Doha

Hannah Cockroft has claimed two gold medals during the IPC World Championships in Doha

IPC Athletics World Championships Venue: Qatar Sports Club, Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha Dates: 22-31 October Coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website, plus coverage of key races on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC World Service

Hannah Cockroft led home a British 1-2-3 to win gold in the T34 800m at the IPC Athletics World Championships.

Paralympic champion Cockroft, 23, beat team-mate Mel Nicholls into second with 14-year-old Kare Adenegan in third.

Fellow Britons Aled Davies and Richard Whitehead also won gold to make it 10 golds in total in Doha.

Davies beat his own F42 discus world record, while Whitehead equalled his world mark to retain the T42 200m title.

Dan Bramall and Toby Gold took silver and bronze respectively in the T33 100m, while Kyron Duke won bronze in the F41 javelin.

'Don't take our event away'

Britain's Hannah Cockroft (c), Mel Nicholls (L) and Kare Adenegan secured podium finishes in the T34 800m

Cockroft has expressed fears about her T34 category, with only five athletes from three nations taking to the line for the 800m.

The event is being held at a Worlds for the first time since 1998 and is also scheduled to be part of the Rio 2016 Paralympic programme.

Yorkshire's Cockroft has urged the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to show faith in the category for the future.

"I believe we can fill heats and fill finals when it comes to Rio so please don't take our event away," she told BBC Sport after her victory.

"We were missing Rosemary Little from Australia, who was taken to hospital before the competition started, and there are other nations who aren't here because it isn't a Paralympic Games and they can't afford to send athletes.

"The IPC are doing a great job and our class is growing compared to when I started in 2011, so give us time and we will be there and will do well."

Cockroft, who won 100m gold on the opening day of the competition and will face Nicholls and Adenagen again in the 400m on Saturday, added: "We talked about the 1-2-3 but none of us thought it would happen.

"It is so exciting. We all had our separate plans and strengths so the fact it all pulled together we couldn't have asked for much more.

"I knew that if I went at 200m then I was pretty confident I was going to get it, but I've never been more nervous than I was out there."

Davies wins gold - 10 weeks after surgery

Media playback is not supported on this device Davies 'delivers again' in Doha

Davies, who had hernia surgery 10 weeks ago, won his second gold of the week following his shot put victory on the opening day.

He beat his discus world record of 48.87m with an effort of 49.38 in the third round and improved it to 49.59 in the fifth round - in the F42 event which will not be part of Rio 2016.

"I've delivered on that big stage again," the 24-year-old told BBC Sport.

"I wanted to get over 50m but this is probably the most consistent series of throws I have ever had in competition.

"The medical team have worked really hard to get me here and I have to thank them."

Whitehead wins third world title in a row

Richard Whitehead broke his own world record to win Olympic gold at London 2012

Whitehead won the 200m in 24.10 seconds, ahead of Russia's Anton Prokhorov (24.85) and Denmark's Daniel Jorgensen (25.37).

GB team-mate and Invictus Games captain Dave Henson finished seventh in 27.08 secs at his first World Championships.

"This means the world to me because I've put so much hard work in this year," said 39-year-old Whitehead, a London 2012 gold medallist.

"Today was about bringing back the gold and I did that.

"If you look back to when I made my debut in 2011 and told me then that I would be a three-time world champion, I'd have told you that was a world away."