IPC Championships: Powerlifter Zoe Newson gets Euro silver

Britain's Zoe Newson won a European silver medal and open competition bronze at the IPC powerlifting championships in Hungary.

The Ipswich-born 23-year-old lifted 90kg, finishing ahead of Ukraine's Rayisa Toporkova - who also lifted 90kg - due to her lighter body weight in the up to 45kg category.

Newson won a bronze at London 2012 in the under 40kg event.

China's Dandan Hu won the Open event with a 100kg lift.

In so doing she broke her own world record by 1kg.