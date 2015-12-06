Joachim Gerard wins first singles Masters title

Gerard has been as high as number three in the world rankings

Belgium's Joachim Gerard beat world number one Shingo Kunieda of Japan for the second time in four days to clinch the men's singles title at the Wheelchair Tennis Masters in London.

Gerard ended Kunieda's 77-match winning streak in the pool games and did it again with a 7-5 2-6 6-3 final win.

Jiske Griffioen and David Wagner took the women's and quad titles.

Griffioen defeated Sabine Ellerbrock 6-2 6-2 while defending champion Wagner beat Lucas Sithole 7-6 (8-6) 6-4.

Media playback is not supported on this device Wheelchair Tennis Masters - Best shots from the finals

Gerard came into the tournament as world number four but his win over Kunieda on Thursday was the first singles defeat for the Japanese player since January 2014.

The 27-year-old held his nerve again in the final for the biggest tournament win of his career.

"It's been a fantastic week and I'm really happy," he said afterwards. "This season I tried to enjoy every match and that was the key for me."

Griffioen, the world number one, who was beaten by Dutch compatriot Aniek van Koot in last year's final, was too strong for first-time finalist Ellerbrock of Germany who had edged out Britain's Jordanne Whiley for a place in the semi-finals.

"Winning this means a lot to me after coming so close last year," said Griffioen.

"This year I had to battle and I'm so happy to finish my year this way."