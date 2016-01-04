Five Para-swimmers set for GB debuts at Europeans

Slater won seven golds at the 2014 Europeans but struggled with injury in 2015

Five Para-swimmers will make their senior Great Britain debuts in April's IPC Swimming Open European Championships.

Lewis White, Michael Jones, Rebecca Redfern, Ellie Robinson and Zara Mullooly are all in the 25-strong team.

Bethany Firth, Jonathan Fox and Steph Slater, who missed last summer's World Championships because of injury, return to the international scene.

The competition takes place from 30 April-8 May in Funchal, Madeira.

The GB team also includes Paralympic champions Ollie Hynd, Jessica-Jane Applegate and Josef Craig, as well as world champions Tully Kearney and Hannah Russell.

However, a number of GB swimmers, including Ellie Simmonds and Sascha Kindred, have not been included as the event comes straight after the Rio Paralympic trials, which take place in Glasgow from 23-27 April.

GB team: Josef Craig, James Crisp, Jonathan Fox, Thomas Hamer, Ollie Hynd, Michael Jones, Andrew Mullen, Scott Quin, Lewis White, Matthew Wylie, Jessica-Jane Applegate, Claire Cashmore, Bethany Firth, Charlotte Henshaw, Tully Kearney, Harriet Lee, Amy Marren, Stephanie Millward, Zara Mullooly, Rebecca Redfern, Eleanor Robinson, Susie Rodgers, Hannah Russell, Stephanie Slater, Alice Tai.