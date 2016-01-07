Richard Browne: Paralympic sprinter injured in car crash

Richard Browne won a silver in the men's T44 100m at the 2012 Paralympics, behind Britain's Jonnie Peacock

USA Paralympic silver medallist Richard Browne has sustained broken ribs and concussion in a car accident.

The 24-year-old spent two nights in hospital after his car was in collision with a lorry in Florida.

His manager Ian Byers said: "Richard is badly shaken up, but he will be ready to challenge for gold medals at the Rio Paralympic Games."

Browne is a rival of Briton Jonnie Peacock, who beat him to T44 100m gold in London.

The Paralympic Games run from 7-18 September.