Para-cycling Track World Championships: GB squad named
- From the section Disability Sport
Multiple Paralympic gold medallists Dame Sarah Storey and Jody Cundy are included in the Great Britain squad for next month's UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships in Italy.
The squad of 21 will attempt to gain Paralympic qualification points in the final major event before September's Games in Rio.
Sophie Thornhill and Neil Fachie will defend their world titles.
The championships will run from 17-20 March in Montichiari.
Jon Norfolk, head coach of Britain's Para-cycling team, said: "It's a large squad that travels with a number of riders competing in a range of events as we look to secure the maximum amount of places we can for the Paralympic Games.
"There are also some new faces in the squad, like Kadeena Cox and James Ball, who will be competing at this level for the first time in their careers. It will be great to see how they fare against the world's best riders."
|Great Britain squad
|Lora Turnham (WB) (piloted by Corrine Hall)
|Sophie Thornhill (WB) (piloted by Helen Scott)
|Kadeena Cox (WC2)
|Sally Hurst (WC2)
|Megan Giglia (WC3)
|Liz Saul (WC4)
|Crystal Lane (WC5)
|Dame Sarah Storey (WC5)
|James Ball (MB) (piloted by Craig Maclean)
|Neil Fachie (MB) (piloted by Pete Mitchell)
|Steve Bate (MB) (piloted by Adam Duggleby)
|Louis Rolfe (MC2)
|David Smith (MC3)
|Jaco van Gass (MC4)
|Jody Cundy (MC4)
|Jon-Allan Butterworth (MC5)