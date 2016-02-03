Para-cycling Track World Championships: GB squad named

Dame Sarah Storey won four gold medals at the London Paralympics in 2012

Multiple Paralympic gold medallists Dame Sarah Storey and Jody Cundy are included in the Great Britain squad for next month's UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships in Italy.

The squad of 21 will attempt to gain Paralympic qualification points in the final major event before September's Games in Rio.

Sophie Thornhill and Neil Fachie will defend their world titles.

The championships will run from 17-20 March in Montichiari.

Jon Norfolk, head coach of Britain's Para-cycling team, said: "It's a large squad that travels with a number of riders competing in a range of events as we look to secure the maximum amount of places we can for the Paralympic Games.

"There are also some new faces in the squad, like Kadeena Cox and James Ball, who will be competing at this level for the first time in their careers. It will be great to see how they fare against the world's best riders."