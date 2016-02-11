Sam Ingram leads Great Britain Paralympic judo team

All four of the GB team selected for Rio have won medals at European or World level

Two-time medallist Sam Ingram will head a four-strong Great Britain judo team for the Rio Paralympics.

The Edinburgh-based 30-year-old won silver in the -90kg category at London 2012, having taken bronze in Beijing in 2008.

"My experiences in London have really spurred me on to Rio," he said.

He will be joined in Brazil by Games debutants Jono Drane (-81kg), Chris Skelley (-100kg) and Jack Hodgson (+100kg).

Judo at the Paralympics is for athletes with visual impairments.

Drane, who turned 29 on Thursday, fought for the GB senior sighted squad before the diagnosis of his visual impairment and has recovered from a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury last May to be selected.

Before his injury, he won bronze at the 2014 World Championships.

Skelley (22) and Hodgson (19) both claimed bronzes at last year's European Championships. They join sailor Helena Lucas on the team for the Games, which run from 7-18 September.