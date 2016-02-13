World Cup silvers for fencers Piers Gilliver and Dimitri Coutya

Piers Gilliver is hoping to make his Paralympic debut in Rio later this year

British wheelchair fencers Piers Gilliver and Dimitri Coutya have both won silver medals at the opening World Cup of the year in Hungary.

Gilliver, 21, who is the world number one in the Men's Epee A category, was edged out 15-14 in the decider by Russia's Artur Yusupov.

Coutya, 18, lost out 15-9 to Ukraine's Anton Datsho, the London Paralympic silver medallist, in the Foil B event.

The pair are both hoping to be selected for the Rio Paralympics.