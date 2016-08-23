Rio Paralympics 2016: The Great Britain team
-
- From the section Disability Sport
Great Britain will have a team of 264 athletes competing at the Rio Paralympics in 19 sports.
The British team have never finished outside the top five in the medal table.
At London 2012, they won 120 medals, including 34 golds, to finish third behind China and Russia - and hopes are high they can surpass that in Brazil.
Here you will find the names of every athlete selected by the British Paralympic Association.
Archery
London medals: Two (one gold, one silver)
Competition dates: 10-17 September
Venue: Sambodromo
Previous gold medallists John Cavanagh and John Stubbs head the GB archery squad for Rio.
Cavanagh, who will be appearing in his fifth Games, won gold in Athens while Stubbs triumphed on his Games debut in Beijing four years later.
Among the debutants are London 2012 Games Maker Jo Frith, who has won European and world medals since switching from swimming to archery, 16-year-old Jess Stretton and Invictus Games veteran Mikey Hall.
|ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
|Name
|Date of birth
|Event
|From
|Learn how to get into archery with Get Inspired
|John Cavanagh
|20 July 1956
|Individual Compound W1
|London
|Jo Frith
|16 June 1961
|Individual Compound W1
|Somerset
|Jodie Grinham
|26 July 1993
|Individual Compound Open
|Telford
|Mikey Hall
|20 July 1975
|Individual Compound Open
|Shropshire
|Nathan Macqueen
|24 June 1991
|Individual Compound Open
|Scotland
|Tania Nadarajah
|26 August 1980
|Individual Recurve
|Surrey
|David Phillips
|22 April 1966
|Individual Recurve
|Cwmbran, Wales
|Jess Stretton
|23 March 2000
|Individual Compound W1
|Hemel Hempstead
|John Stubbs
|11 July 1965
|Individual Compound Open
|Manchester
|John Walker
|5 September 1974
|Individual Compound W1
|Newport, Shropshire
|Vicky Jenkins
|14 April 1977
|Individual Compound W1
|Malvern, Worcester
Athletics
London medals: 29 (11 gold, 7 silver, 11 bronze)
Competition dates: 8-18 September
Venue: Olympic Stadium
London 2012 gold medallists David Weir, Richard Whitehead, Aled Davies and Hannah Cockroft are among the 13 track and field athletes named in the first round of selections for the Rio Paralympics.
All of those selected won gold or silver medals at last year's IPC Athletics World Championships in Doha and showed form in 2016.
The squad also includes Libby Clegg, who broke the 200m world record at the Anniversary Games in her new T11 class, and Jonnie Peacock, who will be looking to defend his T44 100m title, plus many debutants.
|ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
|Name
|Date of birth
|Hometown
|Events
|Learn how to get into athletics with Get Inspired
|Men
|Graeme Ballard
|16 June 1979
|Chorley
|T36 100m
|Paul Blake
|15 January 1990
|Dorchester
|T36 400m, 800m
|Dan Bramall
|29 January 1985
|Middlewich
|T33 100m
|Jonathan Broom Edwards
|27 May 1988
|Colchester
|T44 High Jump
|Mickey Bushell
|8 June 1990
|Telford
|T53 100m, 400m & 4x400m relay
|Richard Chiassaro
|11 November 1981
|Harlow
|T54 100m,400m, 800m & 4x400m relay
|Chris Clarke
|25 January 1990
|Milton Keynes
|T11 100m, 200m (Clegg's guide)
|Aled Davies
|25 May 1991
|Bridgend, Wales
|F42 Shot Put
|Kyron Duke
|12 October 1992
|Cwmbran, Wales
|F41 Shot Put, Javelin
|Toby Gold
|27 September 1994
|London
|T33 100m
|Dan Greaves
|4 October 1982
|Loughborough
|F44 Discus
|David Henson
|15 September 1984
|Southampton
|T42 100m, 200m
|Jordan Howe
|12 October 1995
|Cardiff, Wales
|T35 100m, 200m
|Mo Jomni
|19 February 1989
|London
|T53 100m, 400m, 800m & 4x400m relay
|Rhys Jones
|30 June 1994
|Cardiff, Wales
|T37 100m
|Simon Lawson
|7 June 1982
|Carlisle
|T54 Marathon
|Nathan Maguire
|27 July 1997
|Chester
|T54 4x400m relay
|Stephen Miller
|27 May 1980
|Cramlington
|F32 Club
|Steven Morris
|13 September 1988
|Cardiff, Wales
|T20 1500m
|Stephen Osborne
|26 March 1963
|Kent
|T51 100m, 400m
|Jonnie Peacock
|28 May 1993
|St. Ives
|T44 100m
|Derek Rae
|23 October 1985
|Kirkcaldy, Scotland
|T46 Marathon
|Ben Rowlings
|2 May 1996
|Newport, Shropshire
|T34 100m, 800m
|Sam Ruddock
|19 February 1990
|Grantham
|F35 Shot Put
|Andrew Small
|6 January 1993
|Nantwich
|T33 100m
|Isaac Towers
|1 October 1998
|Preston
|T34 800m
|Kieran Tscherniawsky
|18 January 1992
|Sleaford
|F33 Shot Put
|David Weir
|5 June 1979
|Wallington
|T54 400m,800m, 1500m, 4x400m relay & Marathon
|Richard Whitehead
|19 July 1976
|Nottingham
|T42 100m, 200m
|Women
|Kare Adenegan
|29 December 2000
|Coventry
|T34 100m,400m, 800m
|Hollie Arnold
|26 June 1994
|Grimsby
|F46 Javelin
|Olivia Breen
|26 July 1996
|Liphook
|T38 100m, Long Jump & 4x100m relay
|Jo Butterfield
|19 March 1979
|Doncaster
|F51 Club, Discus
|Libby Clegg
|24 March 1990
|Bollington
|T11 100m,200m
|Hannah Cockroft
|30 July 1992
|Halifax
|T34 100m, 400m, 800m
|Kadeena Cox
|10 March 1991
|Leeds
|T38 100m, 400m & 4x100m relay
|Vanessa Daobry
|20 June 1977
|London
|F34 Shot Put
|Sabrina Fortune
|25 May 1997
|Mold, Wales
|F20 Shot Put
|Kylie Grimes
|7 December 1987
|Farnham
|F51 Club
|Sophie Hahn
|23 January 1997
|Nottingham
|T38 100m, 4x100m relay
|Georgina Hermitage
|28 March 1989
|Alton
|T37 100m, 400m
|Abbie Hunnisett
|28 October 1995
|East Grinstead
|F32 Club
|Beverley Jones
|17 October 1974
|Deeside
|F37 Discus
|Jade Jones
|4 January 1996
|Middlesbrough
|T54 800m, 1500m, 5000m
|Sophie Kamlish
|20 August 1996
|Bath
|T44 100m
|Samantha Kinghorn
|6 January 1996
|Glasgow, Scotland
|T53 100m, 400m, 800m
|Maria Lyle
|14 February 2000
|Edinburgh
|T35 100m, 200m & 4x100m relay
|Polly Maton
|23 October 1999
|Bath
|T47 100m, Long Jump
|Holly Neill
|6 April 1989
|Dorchester
|F41 Discus
|Mel Nicholls
|13 July 1977
|Worcester
|T34 100m, 400m, 800m
|Gemma Prescott
|23 September 1983
|Warrington
|F32 Club
|Stef Reid
|26 October 1984
|Loughborough
|F44 Long Jump
|Julie Rogers
|2 November 1998
|Bedford
|T42 100m
|Laura Sugar
|7 February 1991
|Cambridge
|T44 100m, 200m
|Carly Tait
|2 January 1986
|Stockport
|T34 100m
Boccia
London medals: Two (one silver, one bronze)
Competitions dates: 10-16 September
Venue: Carioca Arena 2
David Smith, Stephen McGuire and Nigel Murray have all been named in the 10-strong GB boccia squad.
McGuire is world individual champion in the BC4 classification, while Smith won team gold alongside double Paralympic gold medallist Murray at Beijing 2008.
|ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
|Name
|Date of birth
|Event
|From
|Learn how to get into Boccia with Get Inspired
|Evie Edwards
|13 December 1994
|BC4
|Ipswich
|Jamie McCowan (competition partner: Linda McCowan)
|2 March 1995
|BC3
|Dundonald, South Ayrshire
|Scott McCowan (competition partner: Gary McCowan)
|16 July 1991
|BC3
|Dundonald, South Ayrshire
|Stephen McGuire
|18 August 1984
|BC4
|Bellshill
|Nigel Murray
|22 May 1964
|BC2
|Leamington Spa
|Joshua Rowe
|21 April 1993
|BC2
|Perth
|David Smith (competition partner: Sarah Nolan)
|2 March 1989
|BC1
|Eastleigh
|Kieran Steer
|21 July 1995
|BC4
|Fife
|Claire Taggart
|11 February 1995
|BC2
|Larne
|Patrick Wilson (competition partner: Kim Smith)
|8 October 1995
|BC3
|Edinburgh
Canoeing
London medals: None (sport making its debut)
Competition dates: 14-15 September
Venue: Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas
Canoeing will make its Paralympic debut in Rio and Great Britain will be one of only two nations, along with Australia, to have a full quota of six boats in action.
All of the squad have experience at World and European Championships, with Anne Dickins and Emma Wiggs current world champions in their respective categories.
Wiggs represented Great Britain in sitting volleyball at London 2012 and Nick Beighton competed in rowing, while Jeanette Chippington will be appearing at her sixth Games after a successful swimming career.
|ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
|Name
|Date of birth
|From
|Event
|Learn how to get into Canoeing with Get Inspired
|Nick Beighton
|29 September 1981
|Shropshire
|Men's KL2
|Jeanette Chippington
|21 April 1970
|Maidenhead
|Women's KL1
|Anne Dickins
|20 February 1967
|Oxted
|Women's KL3
|Ian Marsden
|25 January 1972
|Stoke-on-Trent
|Men's KL1
|Rob Oliver
|14 January 1988
|Birmingham
|Men's KL3
|Emma Wiggs
|14 June 1980
|Derbyshire/Loughborough
|Women's KL2
Cycling
London medals: 22 (Eight gold, nine silver, five bronze)
Competition dates: 8-11 September (track) 14-17 September (road)
Venues: Rio Olympic Velodrome (track), Pontal (road)
The British Para-cycling team have enjoyed huge success on the track and the road in recent times, topping the medal table four years ago.
Dame Sarah Storey, who won four golds at London 2012, has been selected for her seventh Games, having made her debut as a swimmer in Barcelona 1992.
London 2012 medal winners Neil Fachie, Karen Darke, Jody Cundy, Helen Scott and Jon-Allan Butterworth also feature in the team along with Kadeena Cox, who will be competing in both cycling and athletics in Rio.
|ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
|Name
|Class
|Date of birth
|From
|Learn how to get into cycling with Get Inspired
|James Ball
|Visually Impaired tandem
|24 June 1991
|Ponthir, Wales
|Steve Bate
|Visually Impaired tandem
|24 August 1977
|Mytholmroyd
|Jon-Allan Butterworth
|C5 track
|6 February 1986
|Sutton Coldfield
|Kadeena Cox
|C4 track/road
|10 March 1991
|Leeds
|Jody Cundy
|C4 track
|14 October 1978
|Cambridgeshire
|Karen Darke
|H3 handcycling
|25 June 1971
|Halifax
|Hannah Dines
|T2 tricycle
|14 April 1993
|Glasgow
|Adam Duggleby
|Pilot
|16 October 1984
|Hull
|Neil Fachie
|Visually Impaired tandem
|12 March 1984
|Aberdeen
|Megan Giglia
|C3 track/road
|26 March 1985
|Stratford-upon-Avon
|Corrine Hall
|Pilot
|20 February 1991
|London
|Crystal Lane
|C5 track/road
|13 September 1985
|Chelmsford
|Craig MacLean
|Pilot
|31 July 1971
|Grantown-on-Spey, Scotland
|Pete Mitchell
|Pilot
|12 January 1990
|Brighton
|Louis Rolfe
|C2 track
|21 July 1997
|Cambridge
|Helen Scott
|Pilot
|25 July 1990
|Halesowen
|David Stone
|T2 tricycle
|30 April 1981
|Birmingham
|Sarah Storey
|C5 track/road
|26 October 1977
|Manchester
|Sophie Thornhill
|Visually Impaired
|9 February 1996
|Poynton
|Lora Turnham
|Visually Impaired
|4 September 1988
|Liverpool
Equestrian
London medals: 11 (five gold, five silver, one bronze)
Competition dates: 11-16 September
Venue: Olympic Equestrian Centre
The five riders selected for the Paralympic equestrian team in Rio have 13 Games' worth of experience between them and a shared haul of 30 Paralympic medals.
Lee Pearson will be aiming to add to his 10-gold-medal haul while Sophie Christiansen will be defending the three titles (two individual and one team) she won at London 2012.
Sophie Wells, who won team gold with Pearson and Christiansen four years ago, returns along with double individual gold medallist Natasha Baker.
The team is completed by 67-year-old five-time gold medallist Anne Dunham, who will be competing in her fifth Games.
|ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
|Name
|Date of birth
|From
|Event
|Learn how to get into equestrian with Get Inspired
|Natasha Baker
|30 December 1989
|Middlesex
|Grade II
|Sophie Christiansen
|14 November 1987
|Maidenhead
|Grade Ia
|Anne Dunham
|24 September 1948
|Wiltshire
|Grade Ia
|Lee Pearson
|4 February 1974
|Staffordshire
|Grade Ib
|Sophie Wells
|5 May 1990
|Lincoln
|Grade IV
Football 7-a-side
London medals: None
Competition dates: 8-16 September
Venue: Deodoro Stadium
All but two of the football squad will be making their Paralympic debut with former Everton FC Academy player Michael Barker and Scottish veteran Jonathan Paterson competing in their third Games.
The team, which will be captained by former Birmingham City player Jack Rutter, has representatives from England. Scotland and Northern Ireland - many of whom competed internationally for their home nations at recent World and European Championships.
|ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
|Name
|Date of birth
|From
|Learn how to get into football with Get Inspired
|Jack Rutter
|11 November 1990
|Gloucester
|Michael Barker
|28 July 1987
|Liverpool
|James Blackwell
|2 April 1986
|Bristol
|Matt Crossen
|10 June 1990
|Stockton-on-Tees
|Martin Hickman
|4 April 1989
|Lennoxtown / Motherwell
|Sean Highdale
|4 March 1991
|Liverpool
|Liam Irons
|12 December 1990
|Dunstable
|Ryan Kay
|19 June 1997
|Peterborough
|David Leavy
|3 January 1992
|Downpatrick
|Giles Moore
|24 August 1996
|Ilminster
|Ollie Nugent
|19 October 1997
|Wirral
|Jonathan Paterson
|15 January 1988
|Motherwell
|David Porcher
|3 February 1997
|Livingston
|Emyle Rudder
|28 July 1994
|Stratford, London
Judo
London medals: Two (one silver, one bronze)
Competition dates: 8-10 September
Venue: Carioca Arena 3
The judo squad became the first full GB squad to be named for the Rio Paralympics.
London 2012 silver medallist Sam Ingram will be competing in his third consecutive Games and he is joined by a trio of newcomers in Jonathan Drane, Chris Skelley and Jack Hodgson.
|ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
|Name
|Date of birth
|Events
|From
|Learn how to get into judo with Get Inspired
|Natalie Greenhough
|27 June 1994
|Women's -70kg
|Crawley
|Sam Ingram
|22 August 1985
|Men's -90kg
|Coventry
|Jonathan Drane
|11 February 1987
|Men's -81kg
|Norwich
|Chris Skelley
|9 August 1993
|Men's -100kg
|Hull
|Jack Hodgson
|30 September 1996
|Men's +100kg
|Gainsborough
Powerlifting
London medals: One (bronze)
Competition dates: 8-14 September
Venue: Riocentro Pavilion 2
World and European champion Ali Jawad heads the GB powerlifting team, eager to make up for the disappointment of missing out on a medal at London 2012.
Natalie Blake will be competing at her fifth Games, Zoe Newson won bronze four years ago and there is a debut for Micky Yule, a former staff sergeant in the Royal Engineers, who lost both of his legs in an explosion while serving in Afghanistan in 2010.
|ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
|Name
|Date of birth
|Events
|From
|Learn how to get into powerlifting with Get Inspired
|Natalie Blake
|4 December 1982
|-55kg women's
|Newark
|Ali Jawad
|12 January 1989
|-59kg men's
|London
|Zoe Newson
|24 March 1992
|-45kg women's
|Colchester
|Micky Yule
|24 December 1978
|-65kg men's
|Edinburgh
Rowing
London medals: one (gold)
Competition dates: 9-11 September
Venue: Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas
Gold medallists Tom Aggar and Pam Relph head the GB rowing team for Rio.
Aggar won men's single sculls gold when the sport made its debut in 2008 while Relph was part of the victorious mixed coxed four in London but has four new crewmates this time around in Dan Brown, Grace Clough, James Fox and cox Oliver James.
Former gold medal-winning handcyclist Rachel Morris will be making her rowing debut while Laurence Whiteley and Lauren Rowles will be making their first appearances at a Games.
|ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
|Name
|Date of birth
|Hometown
|Event
|Learn how to get into rowing with Get Inspired
|Tom Aggar
|24 May 1984
|London
|Men's single scull
|Dan Brown
|29 November 1982
|Reading
|Mixed coxed four
|Grace Clough
|21 June 1991
|Sheffield
|Mixed coxed four
|James Fox
|2 May 1992
|Peterborough
|Mixed coxed four
|Oliver James
|5 October 1990
|Stevenage
|Mixed coxed four (cox)
|Rachel Morris
|24 April 1979
|Farnham
|Women's single scull
|Pam Relph
|14 November 1989
|Aylesbury
|Mixed coxed four
|Lauren Rowles
|26 April 1998
|Bromsgrove
|Mixed double sculls
|Laurence Whiteley
|29 August 1991
|Northallerton
|Mixed double sculls
Sailing
London medals: Two (one gold, one bronze)
Competition dates: 12-17 September
Venue: Marina da Gloria, Guanabara Bay
Defending Paralympic champion Helena Lucas was the first athlete to be named for either Rio Games when she was selected in April 2015.
Lucas will compete in the 2.4mR category and will be joined by London bronze medallists Alexandra Rickham and Niki Birrell and the Sonar crew of John Robertson, Hannah Stodel and Stephen Thomas, who will be competing in their fourth Games.
|ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
|Name
|Date of birth
|Events
|Learn how to get into sailing with Get Inspired
|Helena Lucas
|29 April 1975
|2.4mR keelboat
|Alexandra Rickham
|10 September 1981
|Skud 18
|Niki Birrell
|15 August 1986
|Skud 18
|John Robertson
|11 February 1972
|Sonar
|Hannah Stodel
|26 August 1985
|Sonar
|Stephen Thomas
|6 January 1977
|Sonar
Shooting
London medals: three (one silver, two bronze)
Competition dates: 8-14 September
Venue: Olympic Shooting Centre
Three-time Paralympic medallist Matt Skelhon has been named as part of the GB shooting squad, aiming to add to his medal haul.
Skelhon won gold in Beijing in 2008 and followed that up with silver and bronze in London.
He is one of six athletes with previous Games experience while Issy Bailey, Owen Burke, Lorraine Lambert and Stewart Nangle will be making their debuts in Rio.
|ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
|Name
|Date of birth
|From
|Learn how to get into shooting with Get Inspired
|Issy Bailey
|19 April 1994
|Cirencester, Gloucestershire
|James Bevis
|8 August 1976
|Dawlish, Devon
|Owen Burke
|30 November 1975
|Rhuddlan, Denbighshire
|Karen Butler
|8 July 1967
|Bristol
|Ryan Cockbill
|17 June 1990
|Walsall, West Midlands
|Richard Davies
|10 June 1971
|Stourbridge, West Midlands
|Tim Jeffery
|Newbury, Berkshire
|Ben Jesson
|19 February 1988
|Crawley, Sussex
|Lorraine Lambert
|29 September 1972
|Portsmouth, Hants
|Stewart Nangle
|2 July 1966
|Bacup, Lancs
|Matt Skelhon
|30 October 1984
|Peterborough
Swimming
London medals: 39 (Seven gold, 16 silver, 16 bronze)
Competition dates: 8-17 September
Venue: Olympic Aquatics Centre
A 30-strong team will represent GB in swimming at the Rio Paralympics.
Six swimmers - Ellie Simmonds, Ollie Hynd, Josef Craig, Jessica-Jane Applegate, Jon Fox and Bethany Firth - won gold at London 2012 and 20 of the squad bring previous Games experience.
Abby Kane, who turns 13 in August, will make her debut while veteran Sascha Kindred, 38, will be appearing in his sixth Games.
|ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
|Name
|Date of birth
|From
|Learn how to get into swimming with Get Inspired
|Jonathan Booth
|16 June 1998
|Huddersfield
|Stephen Clegg
|23 November 1995
|Edinburgh
|Josef Craig
|17 February 1997
|Jarrow
|James Crisp
|11 October 1982
|Sheffield
|Ryan Crouch
|7 February 1994
|Manningtree
|Jon Fox
|30 May 1991
|Cornwall
|Tom Hamer
|16 August 1998
|Rossendale
|Ollie Hynd
|27 October 1994
|Kirkby In Ashfield
|Mikey Jones
|10 June 1994
|Hampshire
|Sascha Kindred
|13 December 1977
|Hereford
|Aaron Moores
|16 May 1994
|Trowbridge
|Andrew Mullen
|29 November 1996
|Glasgow
|Scott Quin
|1 July 1990
|Edinburgh
|Lewis White
|17 April 2000
|Derby
|Matt Wylie
|14 October 1996
|Sunderland
|Jessica-Jane Applegate
|22 August 1996
|Great Yarmouth
|Claire Cashmore
|21 May 1988
|Kidderminster
|Bethany Firth
|14 February 1996
|Northern Ireland
|Charlotte Henshaw
|16 January 1987
|Sutton In Ashfield
|Abby Kane
|4 August 2003
|Largs
|Harriet Lee
|6 May 1991
|Gateshead
|Amy Marren
|14 August 1998
|Romford
|Stephanie Millward
|20 September 1981
|Corsham
|Rebecca Redfern
|19 December 1999
|Droitwich
|Ellie Robinson
|1 August 2001
|Northampton
|Susie Rodgers
|9 August 1983
|London
|Hannah Russell
|5 August 1996
|Surrey
|Ellie Simmonds
|11 November 1994
|Walsall
|Stephanie Slater
|7 February 1991
|Preston
|Alice Tai
|31 January 1999
|Hampshire
Table tennis
London medals: Four (one silver, three bronze)
Competition dates: 8-17 September
Venue: Riocentro Pavilion 3
World number ones Will Bayley and Rob Davies head the 12-strong GB table tennis team for the Rio Paralympics.
The team have a wealth of experience, with Sue Gilroy competing in her fifth Games. Liverpool's Jack Hunter-Spivey is the only member who has yet to compete at a Paralympics.
|ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
|Name
|Date of birth
|Events
|From
|Learn how to get into table tennis with Get Inspired
|Will Bayley
|1 January 1988
|Men's Class 7
|Tunbridge Wells
|Jane Campbell
|18 August 1968
|Women's Class 3
|London
|Paul Davies
|12 October 1966
|Men's Class 1
|Bridgend
|Rob Davies
|14 August 1984
|Men's Class 1
|Brecon
|Kim Daybell
|11 August 1992
|Men's Class 10
|Sheffield
|Ashley Facey-Thompson
|31 January 1995
|Men's Class 9
|London
|Sue Gilroy
|19 October 1972
|Women's Class 4
|Barnsley
|Sara Head
|12 April 1980
|Women's Class 3
|Pontypridd
|Jack Hunter-Spivey
|11 May 1995
|Men's Class 5
|Liverpool
|Paul Karabardak
|3 October 1985
|Men's Class 6
|Swansea
|Aaron McKibbin
|27 August 1991
|Men's Class 8
|London
|David Wetherill
|22 December 1989
|Men's Class 6
|Torpoint
|Ross Wilson
|5 May 1995
|Men's Class 8
|Kent
Triathlon
London medals: None (sport is making its debut)
Competition dates: 10-11 September
Venue: Fort Copacabana
Great Britain will take 11 athletes and two guides to the inaugural Paralympic triathlon event at Rio - the most of any country.
Reigning world champion Lauren Steadman is included, as are Andy Lewis and Alison Patrick, who won European gold in Lisbon in May.
|ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
|Name
|Date of birth
|Event
|From
|Learn how to get into Triathlon with Get Inspired
|David Hill
|23 March 1989
|PT4
|Exmouth
|Phil Hogg
|3 December 1969
|PT1
|Heanor
|Andy Lewis
|24 January 1983
|PT2
|Lydney
|George Peasgood
|2 October 1995
|PT4
|Debden Green
|Ryan Taylor
|5 May 1993
|PT2
|Derby
|Joe Townsend
|27 March 1988
|PT1
|Eastbourne
|Clare Cunningham
|15 June 1977
|PT4
|Cambridge
|Faye McClelland
|3 November 1979
|PT4
|Eastbourne
|Alison Patrick
|1 October 1987
|PT5
|Dunfermline
|Melissa Reid
|15 November 1990
|PT5
|Truro
|Hazel Smith
|21 May 1986
|PT5 guide
|Edinburgh
|Lauren Steadman
|18 December 1992
|PT4
|Peterborough
|Nicole Walters
|21 July 1989
|PT5 guide
|Bath
Wheelchair basketball
London medals: None
Competition dates: 8-16 September (women), 8-17 September (men)
Venues: Rio Olympic Arena and Carioca Arena 1
Both the GB men's and women's teams will be represented in Rio.
The men's team go in as three-time European championships after completing the hat-trick in Worcester last September and will be hoping to improve on their fourth-placed finish four years ago.
All but one player was part of the European-winning squad with 19-year-old Gregg Warburton the only newcomer for Rio, while Simon Munn will be competing in his seventh Paralympics and Terry Bywater in his fifth Games.
Women's coach Myles Thompson has selected a youthful squad with an average age of 22.5, all of whom represented GB at last year's Europeans where they won a fifth consecutive bronze medal.
Clare Griffiths (nee Strange) will be appearing in her fifth Games while there are seven debutants, including teenagers Katie Morrow (16), Charlotte Moore (17), Joy Haizelden (17) and Leah Evans (19).
|ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
|Name
|Date of birth
|Class
|From
|Learn how to get into wheelchair basketball with Get Inspired
|Men
|Harry Brown
|21 June 1994
|2.5
|Halifax
|Simon Brown
|7 March 1986
|2.0
|London
|Terry Bywater
|28 February 1983
|4.5
|Redcar
|Gaz Choudhry
|23 June 1985
|4.0
|London
|Abdi Jama
|1 November 1982
|1.0
|Liverpool
|Lee Manning
|11 January 1990
|4.5
|Peterborough
|Kyle Marsh
|21 March 1990
|2.0
|Wolverhampton
|Simon Munn
|31 January 1968
|4.0
|Milton Keynes
|Ade Orogbemi
|11 May 1978
|2.5
|Liverpool/London
|Phil Pratt
|2 February 1994
|3.0
|Cardiff
|Ian Sagar
|29 March 1982
|3.0
|Barnsley
|Gregg Warburton
|19 November 1996
|2.0
|Leigh
|Women
|Jordanna Bartlett
|15 December 1994
|3.0
|Manchester
|Sophie Carrigill
|19 January 1994
|1.0
|Wakefield
|Amy Conroy
|22 October 1992
|4.0
|Norwich
|Leah Evans
|5 March 1997
|2.5
|Castleford
|Helen Freeman
|23 November 1989
|4.0
|Watford
|Clare Griffiths
|18 September 1979
|1.5
|Marlow, Buckinghamshire
|Joy Haizelden
|1 December 1998
|2.5
|Southampton
|Jude Hamer
|3 December 1990
|4.0
|Exeter/Plymouth
|Robyn Love
|28 August 1990
|3.5
|Ayr, Scotland
|Charlotte Moore
|13 September 1998
|1.0
|Coventry
|Katie Morrow
|20 September 1999
|4.5
|Antrim, Northern Ireland
|Laurie Williams
|4 February 1992
|2.5
|Manchester
Wheelchair Fencing
Great Britain have named Dimitri Coutya and Piers Gilliver as their fencing team for this summer's Paralympic Games in Rio.
The pair, who won silver medals at the 2015 World Championships, will be making their Paralympic debuts.
London medals: None
Competition dates: 12-16 September
Venue: Youth Arena
|ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
|Name
|Date of birth
|From
|Learn how to get into wheelchair fencing with Get Inspired
|Gemma Collis
|10 October 1992
|Buckinghamshire
|Dimitri Coutya
|7 October 1997
|London
|Piers Gilliver
|17 September 1994
|Gloucestershire
Wheelchair rugby
London medals: None
Competition dates: 14-17 September
Venue: Carioca Arena 1
|ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
|Name
|Date of birth
|Class
|From
|Learn how to get into wheelchair rugby with Get Inspired
|Alan Ash
|27 January 1973
|2.0
|Wolverhampton
|Coral Batey
|6 May 1995
|1.5
|Bradford
|Ayaz Bhuta
|17 April 1989
|2.5
|Bolton
|Jonathan Coggan
|25 April 1983
|0.5
|Chelmsford
|Ryan Cowling
|5 February 1976
|1.0
|Matlock
|Bulbul Hussain
|3 January 1972
|1.0
|London
|Mike Kerr
|13 October 1982
|1.5
|Glasgow
|Jim Roberts
|3 September 1987
|3.0
|Welshpool
|Chris Ryan
|11 July 1991
|2.0
|Welwyn
|Mandip Sehmi
|13 December 1980
|2.5
|Leamington Spa
|Jamie Stead
|22 September 1993
|2.5
|Normanton
|Gavin Walker
|13 October 1983
|2.0
|Rotherham
Alan Ash, who will be competing at his fifth Games, and Coral Batey, the sole female, have both been included in the 12-strong Great Britain wheelchair rugby squad for Rio as they bid to win a first medal in the sport.
Ash first competed for GB at the 1996 Games in Atlanta but failed to make the team for London 2012.
Jonathan Coggan, Bulbul Hussain, Mike Kerr and Mandip Sehmi all have previous Games experience.
Wheelchair Tennis
London medals: two (one silver, one bronze)
Competition dates: 9-16 September
Venue: Olympic Tennis Centre
London 2012 medallists Jordanne Whiley, Lucy Shuker and Andy Lapthorne have all been named on the 10-strong Great Britain wheelchair tennis team for the Rio Paralympics.
Whiley and Shuker won women's doubles bronze four years ago while Lapthorne claimed quad doubles silver with the now-retired Peter Norfolk. Jamie Burdekin won bronze with Norfolk in Beijing.
Teenager Alfie Hewett and quad player Antony Cotterill will be making their debuts.
|ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
|Name
|Date of birth
|Hometown
|Learn how to get into tennis with Get Inspired
|Jamie Burdekin
|10 December 1979
|Liverpool
|Antony Cotterill
|13 February 1980
|Sheffield
|Alfie Hewett
|6 December 1997
|Norfolk
|Louise Hunt
|24 May 1991
|Swindon
|Andy Lapthorne
|11 October 1990
|London
|Marc McCarroll
|19 February 1985
|London
|David Phillipson
|1 January 1989
|Nottinghamshire
|Gordon Reid
|2 January 1991
|Glasgow
|Lucy Shuker
|28 May 1980
|Fleet, Hampshire
|Jordanne Whiley
|11 June 1992
|Halesowen, W Midlands