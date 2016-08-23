Rio Paralympics 2016: The Great Britain team

The GB rowing squad for Rio features six Paralympic debutants

Great Britain will have a team of 264 athletes competing at the Rio Paralympics in 19 sports.

The British team have never finished outside the top five in the medal table.

At London 2012, they won 120 medals, including 34 golds, to finish third behind China and Russia - and hopes are high they can surpass that in Brazil.

Here you will find the names of every athlete selected by the British Paralympic Association.

Archery

London medals: Two (one gold, one silver)

Competition dates: 10-17 September

Venue: Sambodromo

Previous gold medallists John Cavanagh and John Stubbs head the GB archery squad for Rio.

Cavanagh, who will be appearing in his fifth Games, won gold in Athens while Stubbs triumphed on his Games debut in Beijing four years later.

Among the debutants are London 2012 Games Maker Jo Frith, who has won European and world medals since switching from swimming to archery, 16-year-old Jess Stretton and Invictus Games veteran Mikey Hall.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Event From Learn how to get into archery with Get Inspired John Cavanagh 20 July 1956 Individual Compound W1 London Jo Frith 16 June 1961 Individual Compound W1 Somerset Jodie Grinham 26 July 1993 Individual Compound Open Telford Mikey Hall 20 July 1975 Individual Compound Open Shropshire Nathan Macqueen 24 June 1991 Individual Compound Open Scotland Tania Nadarajah 26 August 1980 Individual Recurve Surrey David Phillips 22 April 1966 Individual Recurve Cwmbran, Wales Jess Stretton 23 March 2000 Individual Compound W1 Hemel Hempstead John Stubbs 11 July 1965 Individual Compound Open Manchester John Walker 5 September 1974 Individual Compound W1 Newport, Shropshire Vicky Jenkins 14 April 1977 Individual Compound W1 Malvern, Worcester

Athletics

London medals: 29 (11 gold, 7 silver, 11 bronze)

Competition dates: 8-18 September

Venue: Olympic Stadium

London 2012 gold medallists David Weir, Richard Whitehead, Aled Davies and Hannah Cockroft are among the 13 track and field athletes named in the first round of selections for the Rio Paralympics.

All of those selected won gold or silver medals at last year's IPC Athletics World Championships in Doha and showed form in 2016.

The squad also includes Libby Clegg, who broke the 200m world record at the Anniversary Games in her new T11 class, and Jonnie Peacock, who will be looking to defend his T44 100m title, plus many debutants.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Hometown Events Learn how to get into athletics with Get Inspired Men Graeme Ballard 16 June 1979 Chorley T36 100m Paul Blake 15 January 1990 Dorchester T36 400m, 800m Dan Bramall 29 January 1985 Middlewich T33 100m Jonathan Broom Edwards 27 May 1988 Colchester T44 High Jump Mickey Bushell 8 June 1990 Telford T53 100m, 400m & 4x400m relay Richard Chiassaro 11 November 1981 Harlow T54 100m,400m, 800m & 4x400m relay Chris Clarke 25 January 1990 Milton Keynes T11 100m, 200m (Clegg's guide) Aled Davies 25 May 1991 Bridgend, Wales F42 Shot Put Kyron Duke 12 October 1992 Cwmbran, Wales F41 Shot Put, Javelin Toby Gold 27 September 1994 London T33 100m Dan Greaves 4 October 1982 Loughborough F44 Discus David Henson 15 September 1984 Southampton T42 100m, 200m Jordan Howe 12 October 1995 Cardiff, Wales T35 100m, 200m Mo Jomni 19 February 1989 London T53 100m, 400m, 800m & 4x400m relay Rhys Jones 30 June 1994 Cardiff, Wales T37 100m Simon Lawson 7 June 1982 Carlisle T54 Marathon Nathan Maguire 27 July 1997 Chester T54 4x400m relay Stephen Miller 27 May 1980 Cramlington F32 Club Steven Morris 13 September 1988 Cardiff, Wales T20 1500m Stephen Osborne 26 March 1963 Kent T51 100m, 400m Jonnie Peacock 28 May 1993 St. Ives T44 100m Derek Rae 23 October 1985 Kirkcaldy, Scotland T46 Marathon Ben Rowlings 2 May 1996 Newport, Shropshire T34 100m, 800m Sam Ruddock 19 February 1990 Grantham F35 Shot Put Andrew Small 6 January 1993 Nantwich T33 100m Isaac Towers 1 October 1998 Preston T34 800m Kieran Tscherniawsky 18 January 1992 Sleaford F33 Shot Put David Weir 5 June 1979 Wallington T54 400m,800m, 1500m, 4x400m relay & Marathon Richard Whitehead 19 July 1976 Nottingham T42 100m, 200m Women Kare Adenegan 29 December 2000 Coventry T34 100m,400m, 800m Hollie Arnold 26 June 1994 Grimsby F46 Javelin Olivia Breen 26 July 1996 Liphook T38 100m, Long Jump & 4x100m relay Jo Butterfield 19 March 1979 Doncaster F51 Club, Discus Libby Clegg 24 March 1990 Bollington T11 100m,200m Hannah Cockroft 30 July 1992 Halifax T34 100m, 400m, 800m Kadeena Cox 10 March 1991 Leeds T38 100m, 400m & 4x100m relay Vanessa Daobry 20 June 1977 London F34 Shot Put Sabrina Fortune 25 May 1997 Mold, Wales F20 Shot Put Kylie Grimes 7 December 1987 Farnham F51 Club Sophie Hahn 23 January 1997 Nottingham T38 100m, 4x100m relay Georgina Hermitage 28 March 1989 Alton T37 100m, 400m Abbie Hunnisett 28 October 1995 East Grinstead F32 Club Beverley Jones 17 October 1974 Deeside F37 Discus Jade Jones 4 January 1996 Middlesbrough T54 800m, 1500m, 5000m Sophie Kamlish 20 August 1996 Bath T44 100m Samantha Kinghorn 6 January 1996 Glasgow, Scotland T53 100m, 400m, 800m Maria Lyle 14 February 2000 Edinburgh T35 100m, 200m & 4x100m relay Polly Maton 23 October 1999 Bath T47 100m, Long Jump Holly Neill 6 April 1989 Dorchester F41 Discus Mel Nicholls 13 July 1977 Worcester T34 100m, 400m, 800m Gemma Prescott 23 September 1983 Warrington F32 Club Stef Reid 26 October 1984 Loughborough F44 Long Jump Julie Rogers 2 November 1998 Bedford T42 100m Laura Sugar 7 February 1991 Cambridge T44 100m, 200m Carly Tait 2 January 1986 Stockport T34 100m

Boccia

London medals: Two (one silver, one bronze)

Competitions dates: 10-16 September

Venue: Carioca Arena 2

David Smith, Stephen McGuire and Nigel Murray have all been named in the 10-strong GB boccia squad.

McGuire is world individual champion in the BC4 classification, while Smith won team gold alongside double Paralympic gold medallist Murray at Beijing 2008.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Event From Learn how to get into Boccia with Get Inspired Evie Edwards 13 December 1994 BC4 Ipswich Jamie McCowan (competition partner: Linda McCowan) 2 March 1995 BC3 Dundonald, South Ayrshire Scott McCowan (competition partner: Gary McCowan) 16 July 1991 BC3 Dundonald, South Ayrshire Stephen McGuire 18 August 1984 BC4 Bellshill Nigel Murray 22 May 1964 BC2 Leamington Spa Joshua Rowe 21 April 1993 BC2 Perth David Smith (competition partner: Sarah Nolan) 2 March 1989 BC1 Eastleigh Kieran Steer 21 July 1995 BC4 Fife Claire Taggart 11 February 1995 BC2 Larne Patrick Wilson (competition partner: Kim Smith) 8 October 1995 BC3 Edinburgh

Canoeing

London medals: None (sport making its debut)

Competition dates: 14-15 September

Venue: Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas

Canoeing will make its Paralympic debut in Rio and Great Britain will be one of only two nations, along with Australia, to have a full quota of six boats in action.

All of the squad have experience at World and European Championships, with Anne Dickins and Emma Wiggs current world champions in their respective categories.

Wiggs represented Great Britain in sitting volleyball at London 2012 and Nick Beighton competed in rowing, while Jeanette Chippington will be appearing at her sixth Games after a successful swimming career.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth From Event Learn how to get into Canoeing with Get Inspired Nick Beighton 29 September 1981 Shropshire Men's KL2 Jeanette Chippington 21 April 1970 Maidenhead Women's KL1 Anne Dickins 20 February 1967 Oxted Women's KL3 Ian Marsden 25 January 1972 Stoke-on-Trent Men's KL1 Rob Oliver 14 January 1988 Birmingham Men's KL3 Emma Wiggs 14 June 1980 Derbyshire/Loughborough Women's KL2

Cycling

London medals: 22 (Eight gold, nine silver, five bronze)

Competition dates: 8-11 September (track) 14-17 September (road)

Venues: Rio Olympic Velodrome (track), Pontal (road)

The British Para-cycling team have enjoyed huge success on the track and the road in recent times, topping the medal table four years ago.

Dame Sarah Storey, who won four golds at London 2012, has been selected for her seventh Games, having made her debut as a swimmer in Barcelona 1992.

London 2012 medal winners Neil Fachie, Karen Darke, Jody Cundy, Helen Scott and Jon-Allan Butterworth also feature in the team along with Kadeena Cox, who will be competing in both cycling and athletics in Rio.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed Name Class Date of birth From Learn how to get into cycling with Get Inspired James Ball Visually Impaired tandem 24 June 1991 Ponthir, Wales Steve Bate Visually Impaired tandem 24 August 1977 Mytholmroyd Jon-Allan Butterworth C5 track 6 February 1986 Sutton Coldfield Kadeena Cox C4 track/road 10 March 1991 Leeds Jody Cundy C4 track 14 October 1978 Cambridgeshire Karen Darke H3 handcycling 25 June 1971 Halifax Hannah Dines T2 tricycle 14 April 1993 Glasgow Adam Duggleby Pilot 16 October 1984 Hull Neil Fachie Visually Impaired tandem 12 March 1984 Aberdeen Megan Giglia C3 track/road 26 March 1985 Stratford-upon-Avon Corrine Hall Pilot 20 February 1991 London Crystal Lane C5 track/road 13 September 1985 Chelmsford Craig MacLean Pilot 31 July 1971 Grantown-on-Spey, Scotland Pete Mitchell Pilot 12 January 1990 Brighton Louis Rolfe C2 track 21 July 1997 Cambridge Helen Scott Pilot 25 July 1990 Halesowen David Stone T2 tricycle 30 April 1981 Birmingham Sarah Storey C5 track/road 26 October 1977 Manchester Sophie Thornhill Visually Impaired 9 February 1996 Poynton Lora Turnham Visually Impaired 4 September 1988 Liverpool

Equestrian

London medals: 11 (five gold, five silver, one bronze)

Competition dates: 11-16 September

Venue: Olympic Equestrian Centre

The five riders selected for the Paralympic equestrian team in Rio have 13 Games' worth of experience between them and a shared haul of 30 Paralympic medals.

Lee Pearson will be aiming to add to his 10-gold-medal haul while Sophie Christiansen will be defending the three titles (two individual and one team) she won at London 2012.

Sophie Wells, who won team gold with Pearson and Christiansen four years ago, returns along with double individual gold medallist Natasha Baker.

The team is completed by 67-year-old five-time gold medallist Anne Dunham, who will be competing in her fifth Games.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth From Event Learn how to get into equestrian with Get Inspired Natasha Baker 30 December 1989 Middlesex Grade II Sophie Christiansen 14 November 1987 Maidenhead Grade Ia Anne Dunham 24 September 1948 Wiltshire Grade Ia Lee Pearson 4 February 1974 Staffordshire Grade Ib Sophie Wells 5 May 1990 Lincoln Grade IV

Football 7-a-side

London medals: None

Competition dates: 8-16 September

Venue: Deodoro Stadium

All but two of the football squad will be making their Paralympic debut with former Everton FC Academy player Michael Barker and Scottish veteran Jonathan Paterson competing in their third Games.

The team, which will be captained by former Birmingham City player Jack Rutter, has representatives from England. Scotland and Northern Ireland - many of whom competed internationally for their home nations at recent World and European Championships.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth From Learn how to get into football with Get Inspired Jack Rutter 11 November 1990 Gloucester Michael Barker 28 July 1987 Liverpool James Blackwell 2 April 1986 Bristol Matt Crossen 10 June 1990 Stockton-on-Tees Martin Hickman 4 April 1989 Lennoxtown / Motherwell Sean Highdale 4 March 1991 Liverpool Liam Irons 12 December 1990 Dunstable Ryan Kay 19 June 1997 Peterborough David Leavy 3 January 1992 Downpatrick Giles Moore 24 August 1996 Ilminster Ollie Nugent 19 October 1997 Wirral Jonathan Paterson 15 January 1988 Motherwell David Porcher 3 February 1997 Livingston Emyle Rudder 28 July 1994 Stratford, London

Judo

London medals: Two (one silver, one bronze)

Competition dates: 8-10 September

Venue: Carioca Arena 3

The judo squad became the first full GB squad to be named for the Rio Paralympics.

London 2012 silver medallist Sam Ingram will be competing in his third consecutive Games and he is joined by a trio of newcomers in Jonathan Drane, Chris Skelley and Jack Hodgson.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Events From Learn how to get into judo with Get Inspired Natalie Greenhough 27 June 1994 Women's -70kg Crawley Sam Ingram 22 August 1985 Men's -90kg Coventry Jonathan Drane 11 February 1987 Men's -81kg Norwich Chris Skelley 9 August 1993 Men's -100kg Hull Jack Hodgson 30 September 1996 Men's +100kg Gainsborough

Powerlifting

London medals: One (bronze)

Competition dates: 8-14 September

Venue: Riocentro Pavilion 2

World and European champion Ali Jawad heads the GB powerlifting team, eager to make up for the disappointment of missing out on a medal at London 2012.

Natalie Blake will be competing at her fifth Games, Zoe Newson won bronze four years ago and there is a debut for Micky Yule, a former staff sergeant in the Royal Engineers, who lost both of his legs in an explosion while serving in Afghanistan in 2010.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Events From Learn how to get into powerlifting with Get Inspired Natalie Blake 4 December 1982 -55kg women's Newark Ali Jawad 12 January 1989 -59kg men's London Zoe Newson 24 March 1992 -45kg women's Colchester Micky Yule 24 December 1978 -65kg men's Edinburgh

Rowing

London medals: one (gold)

Competition dates: 9-11 September

Venue: Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas

Gold medallists Tom Aggar and Pam Relph head the GB rowing team for Rio.

Aggar won men's single sculls gold when the sport made its debut in 2008 while Relph was part of the victorious mixed coxed four in London but has four new crewmates this time around in Dan Brown, Grace Clough, James Fox and cox Oliver James.

Former gold medal-winning handcyclist Rachel Morris will be making her rowing debut while Laurence Whiteley and Lauren Rowles will be making their first appearances at a Games.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Hometown Event Learn how to get into rowing with Get Inspired Tom Aggar 24 May 1984 London Men's single scull Dan Brown 29 November 1982 Reading Mixed coxed four Grace Clough 21 June 1991 Sheffield Mixed coxed four James Fox 2 May 1992 Peterborough Mixed coxed four Oliver James 5 October 1990 Stevenage Mixed coxed four (cox) Rachel Morris 24 April 1979 Farnham Women's single scull Pam Relph 14 November 1989 Aylesbury Mixed coxed four Lauren Rowles 26 April 1998 Bromsgrove Mixed double sculls Laurence Whiteley 29 August 1991 Northallerton Mixed double sculls

Sailing

London medals: Two (one gold, one bronze)

Competition dates: 12-17 September

Venue: Marina da Gloria, Guanabara Bay

Defending Paralympic champion Helena Lucas was the first athlete to be named for either Rio Games when she was selected in April 2015.

Lucas will compete in the 2.4mR category and will be joined by London bronze medallists Alexandra Rickham and Niki Birrell and the Sonar crew of John Robertson, Hannah Stodel and Stephen Thomas, who will be competing in their fourth Games.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Events Learn how to get into sailing with Get Inspired Helena Lucas 29 April 1975 2.4mR keelboat Alexandra Rickham 10 September 1981 Skud 18 Niki Birrell 15 August 1986 Skud 18 John Robertson 11 February 1972 Sonar Hannah Stodel 26 August 1985 Sonar Stephen Thomas 6 January 1977 Sonar

Shooting

London medals: three (one silver, two bronze)

Competition dates: 8-14 September

Venue: Olympic Shooting Centre

Three-time Paralympic medallist Matt Skelhon has been named as part of the GB shooting squad, aiming to add to his medal haul.

Skelhon won gold in Beijing in 2008 and followed that up with silver and bronze in London.

He is one of six athletes with previous Games experience while Issy Bailey, Owen Burke, Lorraine Lambert and Stewart Nangle will be making their debuts in Rio.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth From Learn how to get into shooting with Get Inspired Issy Bailey 19 April 1994 Cirencester, Gloucestershire James Bevis 8 August 1976 Dawlish, Devon Owen Burke 30 November 1975 Rhuddlan, Denbighshire Karen Butler 8 July 1967 Bristol Ryan Cockbill 17 June 1990 Walsall, West Midlands Richard Davies 10 June 1971 Stourbridge, West Midlands Tim Jeffery Newbury, Berkshire Ben Jesson 19 February 1988 Crawley, Sussex Lorraine Lambert 29 September 1972 Portsmouth, Hants Stewart Nangle 2 July 1966 Bacup, Lancs Matt Skelhon 30 October 1984 Peterborough

Swimming

London medals: 39 (Seven gold, 16 silver, 16 bronze)

Competition dates: 8-17 September

Venue: Olympic Aquatics Centre

A 30-strong team will represent GB in swimming at the Rio Paralympics.

Six swimmers - Ellie Simmonds, Ollie Hynd, Josef Craig, Jessica-Jane Applegate, Jon Fox and Bethany Firth - won gold at London 2012 and 20 of the squad bring previous Games experience.

Abby Kane, who turns 13 in August, will make her debut while veteran Sascha Kindred, 38, will be appearing in his sixth Games.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth From Learn how to get into swimming with Get Inspired Jonathan Booth 16 June 1998 Huddersfield Stephen Clegg 23 November 1995 Edinburgh Josef Craig 17 February 1997 Jarrow James Crisp 11 October 1982 Sheffield Ryan Crouch 7 February 1994 Manningtree Jon Fox 30 May 1991 Cornwall Tom Hamer 16 August 1998 Rossendale Ollie Hynd 27 October 1994 Kirkby In Ashfield Mikey Jones 10 June 1994 Hampshire Sascha Kindred 13 December 1977 Hereford Aaron Moores 16 May 1994 Trowbridge Andrew Mullen 29 November 1996 Glasgow Scott Quin 1 July 1990 Edinburgh Lewis White 17 April 2000 Derby Matt Wylie 14 October 1996 Sunderland Jessica-Jane Applegate 22 August 1996 Great Yarmouth Claire Cashmore 21 May 1988 Kidderminster Bethany Firth 14 February 1996 Northern Ireland Charlotte Henshaw 16 January 1987 Sutton In Ashfield Abby Kane 4 August 2003 Largs Harriet Lee 6 May 1991 Gateshead Amy Marren 14 August 1998 Romford Stephanie Millward 20 September 1981 Corsham Rebecca Redfern 19 December 1999 Droitwich Ellie Robinson 1 August 2001 Northampton Susie Rodgers 9 August 1983 London Hannah Russell 5 August 1996 Surrey Ellie Simmonds 11 November 1994 Walsall Stephanie Slater 7 February 1991 Preston Alice Tai 31 January 1999 Hampshire

Table tennis

London medals: Four (one silver, three bronze)

Competition dates: 8-17 September

Venue: Riocentro Pavilion 3

World number ones Will Bayley and Rob Davies head the 12-strong GB table tennis team for the Rio Paralympics.

The team have a wealth of experience, with Sue Gilroy competing in her fifth Games. Liverpool's Jack Hunter-Spivey is the only member who has yet to compete at a Paralympics.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Events From Learn how to get into table tennis with Get Inspired Will Bayley 1 January 1988 Men's Class 7 Tunbridge Wells Jane Campbell 18 August 1968 Women's Class 3 London Paul Davies 12 October 1966 Men's Class 1 Bridgend Rob Davies 14 August 1984 Men's Class 1 Brecon Kim Daybell 11 August 1992 Men's Class 10 Sheffield Ashley Facey-Thompson 31 January 1995 Men's Class 9 London Sue Gilroy 19 October 1972 Women's Class 4 Barnsley Sara Head 12 April 1980 Women's Class 3 Pontypridd Jack Hunter-Spivey 11 May 1995 Men's Class 5 Liverpool Paul Karabardak 3 October 1985 Men's Class 6 Swansea Aaron McKibbin 27 August 1991 Men's Class 8 London David Wetherill 22 December 1989 Men's Class 6 Torpoint Ross Wilson 5 May 1995 Men's Class 8 Kent

Triathlon

London medals: None (sport is making its debut)

Competition dates: 10-11 September

Venue: Fort Copacabana

Great Britain will take 11 athletes and two guides to the inaugural Paralympic triathlon event at Rio - the most of any country.

Reigning world champion Lauren Steadman is included, as are Andy Lewis and Alison Patrick, who won European gold in Lisbon in May.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Event From Learn how to get into Triathlon with Get Inspired David Hill 23 March 1989 PT4 Exmouth Phil Hogg 3 December 1969 PT1 Heanor Andy Lewis 24 January 1983 PT2 Lydney George Peasgood 2 October 1995 PT4 Debden Green Ryan Taylor 5 May 1993 PT2 Derby Joe Townsend 27 March 1988 PT1 Eastbourne Clare Cunningham 15 June 1977 PT4 Cambridge Faye McClelland 3 November 1979 PT4 Eastbourne Alison Patrick 1 October 1987 PT5 Dunfermline Melissa Reid 15 November 1990 PT5 Truro Hazel Smith 21 May 1986 PT5 guide Edinburgh Lauren Steadman 18 December 1992 PT4 Peterborough Nicole Walters 21 July 1989 PT5 guide Bath

Wheelchair basketball

London medals: None

Competition dates: 8-16 September (women), 8-17 September (men)

Venues: Rio Olympic Arena and Carioca Arena 1

Both the GB men's and women's teams will be represented in Rio.

The men's team go in as three-time European championships after completing the hat-trick in Worcester last September and will be hoping to improve on their fourth-placed finish four years ago.

All but one player was part of the European-winning squad with 19-year-old Gregg Warburton the only newcomer for Rio, while Simon Munn will be competing in his seventh Paralympics and Terry Bywater in his fifth Games.

Women's coach Myles Thompson has selected a youthful squad with an average age of 22.5, all of whom represented GB at last year's Europeans where they won a fifth consecutive bronze medal.

Clare Griffiths (nee Strange) will be appearing in her fifth Games while there are seven debutants, including teenagers Katie Morrow (16), Charlotte Moore (17), Joy Haizelden (17) and Leah Evans (19).

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Class From Learn how to get into wheelchair basketball with Get Inspired Men Harry Brown 21 June 1994 2.5 Halifax Simon Brown 7 March 1986 2.0 London Terry Bywater 28 February 1983 4.5 Redcar Gaz Choudhry 23 June 1985 4.0 London Abdi Jama 1 November 1982 1.0 Liverpool Lee Manning 11 January 1990 4.5 Peterborough Kyle Marsh 21 March 1990 2.0 Wolverhampton Simon Munn 31 January 1968 4.0 Milton Keynes Ade Orogbemi 11 May 1978 2.5 Liverpool/London Phil Pratt 2 February 1994 3.0 Cardiff Ian Sagar 29 March 1982 3.0 Barnsley Gregg Warburton 19 November 1996 2.0 Leigh Women Jordanna Bartlett 15 December 1994 3.0 Manchester Sophie Carrigill 19 January 1994 1.0 Wakefield Amy Conroy 22 October 1992 4.0 Norwich Leah Evans 5 March 1997 2.5 Castleford Helen Freeman 23 November 1989 4.0 Watford Clare Griffiths 18 September 1979 1.5 Marlow, Buckinghamshire Joy Haizelden 1 December 1998 2.5 Southampton Jude Hamer 3 December 1990 4.0 Exeter/Plymouth Robyn Love 28 August 1990 3.5 Ayr, Scotland Charlotte Moore 13 September 1998 1.0 Coventry Katie Morrow 20 September 1999 4.5 Antrim, Northern Ireland Laurie Williams 4 February 1992 2.5 Manchester

Wheelchair Fencing

Great Britain have named Dimitri Coutya and Piers Gilliver as their fencing team for this summer's Paralympic Games in Rio.

The pair, who won silver medals at the 2015 World Championships, will be making their Paralympic debuts.

London medals: None

Competition dates: 12-16 September

Venue: Youth Arena

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth From Learn how to get into wheelchair fencing with Get Inspired Gemma Collis 10 October 1992 Buckinghamshire Dimitri Coutya 7 October 1997 London Piers Gilliver 17 September 1994 Gloucestershire

Wheelchair rugby

London medals: None

Competition dates: 14-17 September

Venue: Carioca Arena 1

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Class From Learn how to get into wheelchair rugby with Get Inspired Alan Ash 27 January 1973 2.0 Wolverhampton Coral Batey 6 May 1995 1.5 Bradford Ayaz Bhuta 17 April 1989 2.5 Bolton Jonathan Coggan 25 April 1983 0.5 Chelmsford Ryan Cowling 5 February 1976 1.0 Matlock Bulbul Hussain 3 January 1972 1.0 London Mike Kerr 13 October 1982 1.5 Glasgow Jim Roberts 3 September 1987 3.0 Welshpool Chris Ryan 11 July 1991 2.0 Welwyn Mandip Sehmi 13 December 1980 2.5 Leamington Spa Jamie Stead 22 September 1993 2.5 Normanton Gavin Walker 13 October 1983 2.0 Rotherham

Alan Ash, who will be competing at his fifth Games, and Coral Batey, the sole female, have both been included in the 12-strong Great Britain wheelchair rugby squad for Rio as they bid to win a first medal in the sport.

Ash first competed for GB at the 1996 Games in Atlanta but failed to make the team for London 2012.

Jonathan Coggan, Bulbul Hussain, Mike Kerr and Mandip Sehmi all have previous Games experience.

Wheelchair Tennis

London medals: two (one silver, one bronze)

Competition dates: 9-16 September

Venue: Olympic Tennis Centre

London 2012 medallists Jordanne Whiley, Lucy Shuker and Andy Lapthorne have all been named on the 10-strong Great Britain wheelchair tennis team for the Rio Paralympics.

Whiley and Shuker won women's doubles bronze four years ago while Lapthorne claimed quad doubles silver with the now-retired Peter Norfolk. Jamie Burdekin won bronze with Norfolk in Beijing.

Teenager Alfie Hewett and quad player Antony Cotterill will be making their debuts.