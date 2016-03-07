Jono Drane wins Judo Grand Prix bronze on injury return

Drane recently told the BBC about his battle with injury and depression

British judoka Jono Drane marked his return to competition after a cruciate knee ligament injury with bronze at the International Judo Grand Prix in Rio.

The 29-year-old was named as part of the Great Britain Paralympic judo squad last month.

After losing in his -81kg category to Ukraine's Paralympic champion Olexandr Kosinov, he then beat France's Cyril Jonard to claim a medal.

There were also bronzes for Sam Ingram (-90kg) and Chris Skelley (-100kg).

However, Jack Hodgson (+100kg) missed out on a medal after losing his bronze medal contest.

"This was an exceptionally tough event with most of the athletes that have qualified for the Games there," said head coach Ian Johns.

"The lads have put down some great markers for the Games. In each of the losses we have learnt something and we were able to demonstrate again on the world scene the ability of our very talented team."