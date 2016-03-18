Megan Giglia wins second Para-cycling World Championship gold

Giglia was left paralysed down her right-hand side by the stroke

Britain's Megan Giglia won her second title at the UCI Para-cycling World Championships with a record-breaking ride in the C3 500m time trial.

Giglia, 30, who had a stroke in January 2013, clocked a time of 41.761 seconds, beating the previous best of 42.955.

On Thursday she won the C3 3km pursuit, also in a world-record time, to boost her chance of Rio Paralympic selection.

"I'm still pretty new to the sport and this is just a stepping stone in the right direction," she told BBC Sport.

"Hopefully I will continue to go and get stronger and faster as we go on.

"I've worked hard to get to this point and will continue to do it, to prove I can do what I am here to do, but I have given myself the best opportunity possible."

There was also a bronze for the tandem pairing of Lora Turnham and Corrine Hall in the 3km pursuit and a first World Championship medal for teenager Louis Rolfe who was third in the C2 kilo event.

"It's really cool to achieve what I have achieved," said the 18-year-old from Cambridge, who has cerebral palsy. "Coming here I didn't really think I could get a podium spot but I did and I'm really happy."