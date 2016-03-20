Para-triathlon: Lauren Steadman and Alison Patrick earn Rio spots

Lauren Steadman won a World Championships gold as a swimmer at Rio in 2009

Two British competitors earned their place at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games with gold at Buffalo City's ITU World Para-triathlon Event on Sunday.

World champion Lauren Steadman, 23, met the British Triathlon qualification criteria in PT4 to reach a third Games, having twice competed as a swimmer.

Dunfermline's Alison Patrick, 28, won the PT5 race for visually impaired athletes, guided by Nicole Walters.

"Meeting automatic qualification was the absolute priority," said Steadman.

Patrick, reaching her first Paralympic Games, added: "It was a good race with lots of learning racing with a different guide.

"I'm really happy to have secured my spot for Rio and really excited for the season ahead."

Ryan Taylor, 22, was also a winner in South Africa, taking gold in the first race of the season to secure the British team a Paralympics spot in the men's PT2.

For those that meet the criteria, selection for Rio - where Para-triathlon makes its debut - must first be ratified by ParalympicsGB.