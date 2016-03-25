Stephen McGuire claims Boccia individual world gold

From the section

McGuire was born with muscular dystrophy and represented GB at London 2012

Scotland's Stephen McGuire claimed gold for Great Britain at the World Individual Boccia Championships in Beijing.

The 31-year-old from Hamilton secured his place at the Rio Paralympics with a 4-3 win over China's Yuansen Zheng in the BC4 final.

McGuire's previous individual best was silver in the 2010 Worlds.

GB also claimed bronze in the BC1 event in China through the experienced David Smith.

Smith suffered a disappointing 8-0 defeat by Thailand's Pattaya Tadtong in the semi-finals but recovered to beat his Greek opponent Panagiotis Soulanis 4-2 in the third place play-off.