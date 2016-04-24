Paratriathlon: George Peasgood and Andy Lewis win gold medals in Australia

George Peasgood finished in front of Russia's Alexander Yalchik and Brazil's Carlos Rafael Viana

Great Britain's George Peasgood and Andy Lewis won gold medals at the ITU World Paratriathlon Event in Australia.

Peasgood, 20, won his first men's world PT4 event, finishing the near-25km course in one hour, two minutes and 33 seconds in Penrith.

Lewis, 33, beat Australia's Brant Garvey by more than three minutes to take the PT2 title.

Joe Townsend, 28, won silver in the men's PT1 event, and Clare Cunningham, 38, was second in the women's PT4 race.

The course consisted of a 750m swim, a 19.8km bike ride and a 5km run.

"I'm over the moon with today's result. Thank you Penrith for a cracking World Paratriathlon event," said Peasgood.

Lewis was pleased with the win that increases his chances of going to the Rio Paralympics in September. He wrote: "Gold in Penrith but the road to Rio is far from over.

"I may have won this battle but I need to prepare to win the war. Onwards and upwards."