Para-swimming: GB teenager Robinson secures Rio standard

Ellie Robinson will make her senior GB debut at the IPC Swimming Open European Championships

Teenager Ellie Robinson became the latest swimmer to achieve the Rio qualification standard with a new British record at the Para-swimming trials.

The 14-year-old from Northampton beat her old S6 50m butterfly mark of 37.53 seconds with 36.70 in the heats and then 36.34 in the final.

"It hasn't sunk in yet that I'm in line for Rio," she told BBC Sport.

"Those times have given me a huge amount of confidence."

Robinson, who has a form of dwarfism, which left her on crutches aged 11, was inspired by watching her now-Great Britain team-mate Ellie Simmonds, among others, at London 2012.

"Ellie was my main influence at 2012 and I love what she did," she added. "I thought then that I really wanted to do this."

Robinson now has Ukrainian Oksana Khrul's world record of 36.05 in her sights when she makes her GB debut in next week's IPC Swimming European Open Championships in Madeira, Portugal.

There was disappointment, however, for world bronze medallist Alice Tai in the S10 100m butterfly after she failed to make the required standard.

Tai, who has moved back to Bournemouth after being based for a time at the National Performance Centre in Manchester, needed a time of one minute 8.36 seconds.

But the 17-year-old could only manage 1:10.69 to leave her hopes of a Rio berth in the hands of the selectors.

So far, 17 swimmers have achieved Olympic qualification times, with two days of the competition remaining.