Firth misses race in Madeira after flight cancelled

Bethany Firth broke her own 200m freestyle world record at the British Para-swimming trials in Glasgow

Northern Ireland's Bethany Firth will miss the IPC European Championships 100m backstroke race on Tuesday after her flight to Madeira was cancelled.

The 20-year-old from Seaforde was due to arrive on Monday but the cancellation means she is unable to fly to the island until later on Tuesday.

Firth will compete in the 100m breaststroke on Wednesday and the medley on Saturday.

The event is her GB debut after missing last year's Worlds because of injury.

Firth won gold for Ireland at the 2012 Paralympics before switching allegiance to Great Britain the following year.

She qualified for four disciplines at the Rio Paralympics at the British Para-swimming trials for the Olympics in Glasgow last week.