Ollie Hynd wins second gold at IPC European Championships

Paralympic champion Ollie Hynd led home a GB one-two in the S8 400m freestyle on Monday

Ollie Hynd and Andrew Mullen won gold medals for Britain at the IPC Swimming European Championships in Madeira.

Hynd's win - in the SM8 200m individual medley - was his second of the event and came on a day Britain also took three silvers and two bronze medals.

"It's special to have claimed the title again," said the 21-year-old. "It's the third time in a row I have got the European title in that event."

Scot Mullen, 19, took gold in the S5 200m freestyle.

He said he was "pretty pleased", adding: "It's the second fastest time I have ever gone and I am sure I can go quicker this season."

Hynd also teamed up with Matt Wylie (S9), Josef Craig (S8) and Lewis White (S9) to finish second in the 34-point 4x100m freestyle relay, and there were silvers too for world champion Jessica-Jane Applegate in the S14 100m backstroke and Rebecca Redfern in the SB13 100m breaststroke.

Ellie Robinson and Claire Cashmore both set personal bests as they won bronze in the S6 100m freestyle and S9 100m butterfly respectively.

Zara Mullooly also swam a personal best in the S10 50m freestyle final but could only finish seventh.