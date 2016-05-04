IPC European Championships: Trio win gold medals for Britain

Scot Quin is a World Championship silver medallist

Great Britain won three more gold medals on day four of the IPC Swimming European Championships in Madeira.

Scott Quin beat Paralympic backstroke champion Marc Evers to win the SB14 100m breaststroke.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Slater won the S8 100m butterfly and Charlotte Henshaw reclaimed the SB6 100m breaststroke title she won in 2009.

"I wasn't able to compete in the 2014 Europeans and I was excited about trying to get gold back," Henshaw said.

"A lot of my main rivals aren't European but it's always nice to come and test yourself. You always want to perform well in those big finals and this is really good prep."

Bethany Firth won her first medal for Great Britain by taking silver in the SB14 100m breaststroke, while Hannah Russell won bronze in the S13 100m freestyle.