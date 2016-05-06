IPC European Championships: Russell, Mullen and Rodgers win golds

Hannah Russell had already won a silver in the S12 50m freestyle

Hannah Russell, Andrew Mullen and Susie Rodgers have won gold medals for Great Britain on the penultimate day of the IPC Swimming European Championships.

Paralympic silver medallist Russell swam close to her world record in the S12 100m backstroke, clocking one minute 6.18 seconds.

Mullen won his fourth gold medal of the competition in the S5 100m freestyle.

Rodgers claimed her third gold of the heat in Funchal with victory in the S7 100m freestyle.

Meanwhile, there were silvers for Jonathan Fox and Harriet Lee and bronzes for Claire Cashmore and Ellie Robinson.

Britain is currently third in the medal standings, behind Ukraine and Russia.